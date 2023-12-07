LEGO Fortnite allows players to construct their own open world and navigate its challenges. In this LEGO adventure, one crucial aspect is ensuring your character’s survival, and to do that, you need to know how to heal your character.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, the season to bring the most number of players to the game, came to an end with The Big Bang event setting the stage for Chapter 5 Season 1 to begin.

This season brought forth a bunch of additions, the most notable being the collaboration with LEGO and Rocket Racing. LEGO Fortnite has a bunch of survival and crafting features, which makes the mode really fun to play.

That being said, if you want to survive in this surreal Fortnite mode, you need to know how to heal yourself, considering survival is still at the core of the game.

Epic Games LEGO Fortnite promotional image for the game.

How to heal your character in LEGO Fortnite

You can consume Pumpkin, Corn, Eggs, Raspberry, Meat and more such items to heal yourself in LEGO Fortnite. These items are scattered throughout the world and you can also grow them in your garden.

Once you have these food items, access your quick bar, select the desired item, and consume the selected item. For a deeper understanding of your items, open the inventory and inspect them to know which items heal faster.

These food items not only restore health but also come in handy when hunger strikes. The hunger level is displayed on a slider below your avatar in the top left corner.

If you need to increase your health bar faster, it’ll be wise to cook your food by crafting a Grill. Once the Grill has been placed, simply open the Grill Menu and follow the recipe to make a scrumptious meal to beat your hunger and heal faster.

That’s everything you need to know about how to heal in LEGO Fortnite. Be sure to stick with Dexerto for Fortnite coverage.

