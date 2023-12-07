How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has finally landed as Epic Games has brought a whole new immersive block building mode to the game. Here’s how to create your own world in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite has launched and instantly achieved over 1 million players in just its first hour of release as players from around the globe surge to play the groundbreaking mode.

The huge update from Epic Games, comes just days after it was officially revealed during The Big Bang live event as Chapter 5 started.

Article continues after ad

LEGO have joined forces Fortnite to bring a brand-new immersive experience within the game. It centers around building and crafting various items and stuctures with the famous blocks in your own world, all while surviving against various enemies.

Article continues after ad

You will soon find it is similar to Minecraft, and much like Microsoft’s iconic open world survival game, there is lots you can explore and do.

However, to begin your LEGO adventure in Fortnite solo or with your friends, you would first need to make your own world, so here’s exactly how to create your own world in LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The LEGO Fortnite lobby screen once you have selected the mode in the game.

How to create your own world in LEGO Fortnite

In order to create your own world in LEGO Fortnite, first choose the Select World button, just above the Play button, and then select the Create New World button under the My Worlds tab.

If you are unable to see the above, then make sure you have LEGO Fortnite selected as your mode. You can do this by scrolling down from the main menu Lobby screen when you launch the game and choosing it from the Discover section, where it will be next to Zero Build.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The Create World settings screen shown when you create your own LEGO Fortnite world.

After you have chosen the Create New World button, it will open the Create World section. Simply, just choose a New World Slot and press the Select button. From this section, you will be able to choose various settings and options for your own LEGO world.

Here are all the settings you can choose for your LEGO Fortnite world:

Game Mode: Survival or Sandbox

Cover Image: Choose from 16 different cover images for your world.

Override World Seed: Choose your own seed number

Enemies: On or Off

Hunger: On or Off

Temperature: On or Off

Stamina: On or Off

Elimination: On or Off

Drop Inventory Upon Elimination: On or Off

Friendly Creatures: On or Off

Villagers: On or Off

The most important setting here is your game mode selection. These two modes depend on how you want to play, and give you the option of whether you want to collect resources and survive against enemies in Survial mode, or spawn in the items you need without any dangers in Sandbox mode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We would recommend trying each mode and not changing any of the settings while you get used to LEGO Fortnite, and Epic Games automatically changes these settings depending on the mode you choose.

Epic Games The start of a world created in LEGO Fortnite.

Finally, select Start, where you will then be asked if you are sure if you want to build the world, to which you would need to select Okay and after a few short moments your world would be created and you will be dropped into your own LEGO Fortnite world.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to create a world in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins