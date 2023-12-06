LEGO Fortnite hilariously teaches players how to befriend wildlife ahead of release

After the release of the official cinematic trailer, LEGO Fortnite has now dropped a hilarious comic strip that teaches players how to befriend wildlife in the game. While the release of the much-awaited mode is less than 24 hours away, here’s how players reacted to the latest drop.

The highly-anticipated LEGO game mode for Fortnite is almost here, and the player base is ecstatic. Players and LEGO fans alike are giddy with anticipation for both the new LEGO x Fortnite skins and the opportunity to play in an adventure survival scenario reminiscent of Minecraft.

Epic Games’ IP is expanding to appeal to a wider spectrum of players with the introduction of three new game modes that build on Fortnite’s ever-growing Battle Royale mode. The official cinematic trailer for LEGO Fortnite showcases stunning visuals, innovative crafting and survival mechanics, and transports players to a whole new universe.

Fortnite/LEGO Survival is one of the key aspects of LEGO Fortnite.

Since the trailer continues to highlight the thrilling features that will be included in the game on December 7, 2023, it refrains from giving too much away. Thus, LEGO Fortnite has produced a comic strip that teaches players how to befriend wildlife, which is both humorous and useful for the new journey.

LEGO Fortnite comic strip pokes fun at players to befriend wildlife

The forthcoming Fortnite mode will allow players to befriend wildlife, and the official LEGO Fortnite X account has an instructional comic strip thread outlining the process. Wolves, boars, chickens, and cows are among the game’s wildlife, as seen in the trailer; however, cows get the spotlight in the comic strip.

According to the comic, players need to first grow a pumpkin by sowing a seed, watering it, and plucking the fruit when it’s grown. Once plucked, users should carry the pumpkin and “butter up the wildlife” with it. In the final frame, the strip shows a herd of cows suddenly appearing to claim the singular pumpkin as the character seems shocked.

While does not accurately represent the feature in-game, players found it amusing and commented on the hilarity. One such player said, “I’m bout to have 3 pumpkins farms.” Another chimed in, “Screw the instruction. I’m gonna wing it.”

A third user went on to add, “The cow seems so cute!” A fourth one commented, “This is the coolest update I’ve ever seen.”

LEGO Fortnite releases on December 7, 2023. Check out our coverage on everything you need to know about the game mode before it’s out.