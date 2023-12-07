Fortnite and LEGO have joined forces to release their own block building mode within the game and if you’re wondering how to launch and play the game, here is everything you need to know.

Fortnite’s hugely popular Chapter 4 Season OG finally came to a close with The Big Bang event, as a whole new beginning started with the release of Chapter 5 on December 2, 2023.

Epic Games revealed that LEGO and Rocket League were joining the game as part of three new modes, along with its own star-studded Fortnite Festival event, which sees The Weeknd headline, as well as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar featuring to name a few.

However, it is the LEGO collaboration, which joins Fortnite on December 7, 2023, complete with its own Minecraft-type game mode that is arguably the most exciting. It is set to revolve around building, crafting, and survival as it allows players to create their own worlds as part of the LEGO and Fortnite universe.

Here’s exactly how to launch and play the LEGO Fortnite Mode for yourself.

How to play LEGO Fortnite Mode

To play LEGO Fortnite, simply launch the Battle Royale game and once you’re in the main menu Lobby screen, just scroll down to the Discover section, select LEGO Fortnite, and then press the Play button.

Epic Games Where to find the LEGO Fortnite mode in the game.

This would then drop you right into your own LEGO world inside Fortnite to start your building block adventure, just like when launching any other mode in the game. As long as you have Fortnite downloaded and installed you would be able to play the game.

Is LEGO Fortnite permanent?

Epic Games has not confirmed whether the LEGO Fortnite mode is going to be permanent, but they also haven’t released an end date, which suggests that the building block mode is here to stay for now.

Currently, it is available in Fortnite from December 7, 2023 onwards, if they announce an end date, we will be sure to keep you updated.

So there you have it – that’s everything we know about how to launch and play the Fortnite LEGO mode in Chapter 5. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

