FIFA 23 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on the fastest players in the game: strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders.

It’s true that having the fastest players isn’t everything in FIFA 23 as you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.

Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.

Without further ado, here is our complete guide to the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, and there has definitely been then odd pace change shock here and there.

So here are the top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23.

PlayerPaceClub
Kylian Mbappe97PSG
Adama Traore96Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vinicius Jr95Real Madrid
Daniel James95Leeds United
Sheraldo Becker95Union Berlin
Gerrit Holtmann94VfL Bochum
Inaki Williams94Atletico Bilbao
Sebastian Villa94Boca Juniors
Ismaila Sarr94Watford
Kevin Schade94SC Freiburg
Alex Bangura94SC Cambuur
Alphonso Davies94Bayern Munich
Jeremie Frimpong94Bayer Leverkusen
Jeremiah St. Juste93Sporting CP
Theo Hernandez93AC Milan

Fastest attackers in FIFA 23

Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.

Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.

PlayerPaceClub
Kylian Mbappe97PSG
Adama Traore96Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vinicius Jr95Real Madrid
Inaki Williams94Atletico Bilbao
Sebastian Villa94Boca Juniors
Antony93Manchester United
Hirving Lozano93Napoli
Ousmane Dembele93Barcelona
Federico Chiesa91Juventus
Luis Diaz91Liverpool
Rafael Leao91AC Milan
Rafa91Benfica
Raphinha91Barcelona
Wilfried Zaha91Crystal Palace
Bruma90Fenerbache
Deulofeu90Udinese
Mohamed Salah90Liverpool
Noni Madueke90PSV Eindhoven
Patson Daka90Leicester City
Raheem Sterling90Chelsea
Timo Werner90RB Leipzig
Victor Osimhen90Napoli

Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23

Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed — pace is key.

These are the midfielders that you will find to be the fastest in FIFA 23.

PlayerPaceClub
Daniel James95Leeds United
Ismaila Sarr94Watford
Moussa Diaby93Bayer Leverkusen
Kingsley Coman92Bayern Munich
Leon Bailey92Aston Villa
Allan Saint-Maximin90Newcastle United
Gelson Martins90AS Monaco
Moses Simon90FC Nantes
Sadio Mane90Liverpool
Galeno90FC Porto
Samuel Chukwueze89Villareal
Yannick Carrasco89Atletico Madrid
Arnaut Danjuma88Villareal
Franco Cervi88Celta Vigo
Gonzalo Plata88Real Valladolid
Leroy Sane88Bayern Munich
Luiz Araujo88Atlanta United
Marcus Llorente88Atletico Madrid
Nicolas Pepe88Nice
Stephy Mavididi88Montpellier

Fastest defenders in FIFA 23

Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.

Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.

PlayerPaceClub
Alphonso Davies94Bayern Munich
Jeremiah St. Juste93Sporting CP
Jeremie Frimpong93Bayer Leverkusen
Theo Hernandez93AC Milan
Achraf Hakimi92PSG
Alexander Bah92Benfica
Ferland Mendy92Real Madrid
Manuel Lazzari92Lazio
Kyle Walker91Manchester City
Leonardo Spinazzola91AS Roma
Juan Cuadrado90Juventus
Nuno Mendes89PSG
Alex Moreno88Real Betis
Johan Mojica88Villareal
Alex Grimaldo87Benfica
Alfonso Espino87Cadiz
David Raum87RB Leipzig
Maxence Lacroix87VfL Wolfsburg

This should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace and how you can shape your team around them.

