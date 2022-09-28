FIFA 23 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on the fastest players in the game: strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders.
It’s true that having the fastest players isn’t everything in FIFA 23 as you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.
Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.
Without further ado, here is our complete guide to the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
- Fastest players in FIFA 23
- Fastest attackers in FIFA 23
- Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23
- Fastest defenders in FIFA 23
Top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23
EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, and there has definitely been then odd pace change shock here and there.
So here are the top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Vinicius Jr
|95
|Real Madrid
|Daniel James
|95
|Leeds United
|Sheraldo Becker
|95
|Union Berlin
|Gerrit Holtmann
|94
|VfL Bochum
|Inaki Williams
|94
|Atletico Bilbao
|Sebastian Villa
|94
|Boca Juniors
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|Kevin Schade
|94
|SC Freiburg
|Alex Bangura
|94
|SC Cambuur
|Alphonso Davies
|94
|Bayern Munich
|Jeremie Frimpong
|94
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|93
|Sporting CP
|Theo Hernandez
|93
|AC Milan
Fastest attackers in FIFA 23
Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.
Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Vinicius Jr
|95
|Real Madrid
|Inaki Williams
|94
|Atletico Bilbao
|Sebastian Villa
|94
|Boca Juniors
|Antony
|93
|Manchester United
|Hirving Lozano
|93
|Napoli
|Ousmane Dembele
|93
|Barcelona
|Federico Chiesa
|91
|Juventus
|Luis Diaz
|91
|Liverpool
|Rafael Leao
|91
|AC Milan
|Rafa
|91
|Benfica
|Raphinha
|91
|Barcelona
|Wilfried Zaha
|91
|Crystal Palace
|Bruma
|90
|Fenerbache
|Deulofeu
|90
|Udinese
|Mohamed Salah
|90
|Liverpool
|Noni Madueke
|90
|PSV Eindhoven
|Patson Daka
|90
|Leicester City
|Raheem Sterling
|90
|Chelsea
|Timo Werner
|90
|RB Leipzig
|Victor Osimhen
|90
|Napoli
Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23
Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed — pace is key.
These are the midfielders that you will find to be the fastest in FIFA 23.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Daniel James
|95
|Leeds United
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|Moussa Diaby
|93
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Kingsley Coman
|92
|Bayern Munich
|Leon Bailey
|92
|Aston Villa
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|90
|Newcastle United
|Gelson Martins
|90
|AS Monaco
|Moses Simon
|90
|FC Nantes
|Sadio Mane
|90
|Liverpool
|Galeno
|90
|FC Porto
|Samuel Chukwueze
|89
|Villareal
|Yannick Carrasco
|89
|Atletico Madrid
|Arnaut Danjuma
|88
|Villareal
|Franco Cervi
|88
|Celta Vigo
|Gonzalo Plata
|88
|Real Valladolid
|Leroy Sane
|88
|Bayern Munich
|Luiz Araujo
|88
|Atlanta United
|Marcus Llorente
|88
|Atletico Madrid
|Nicolas Pepe
|88
|Nice
|Stephy Mavididi
|88
|Montpellier
Fastest defenders in FIFA 23
Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.
Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Alphonso Davies
|94
|Bayern Munich
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|93
|Sporting CP
|Jeremie Frimpong
|93
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Theo Hernandez
|93
|AC Milan
|Achraf Hakimi
|92
|PSG
|Alexander Bah
|92
|Benfica
|Ferland Mendy
|92
|Real Madrid
|Manuel Lazzari
|92
|Lazio
|Kyle Walker
|91
|Manchester City
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|91
|AS Roma
|Juan Cuadrado
|90
|Juventus
|Nuno Mendes
|89
|PSG
|Alex Moreno
|88
|Real Betis
|Johan Mojica
|88
|Villareal
|Alex Grimaldo
|87
|Benfica
|Alfonso Espino
|87
|Cadiz
|David Raum
|87
|RB Leipzig
|Maxence Lacroix
|87
|VfL Wolfsburg
This should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace and how you can shape your team around them.
