FIFA 23 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on the fastest players in the game: strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders.

It’s true that having the fastest players isn’t everything in FIFA 23 as you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.

Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.

Without further ado, here is our complete guide to the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23

EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, and there has definitely been then odd pace change shock here and there.

So here are the top 15 fastest players in FIFA 23.

Player Pace Club Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers Vinicius Jr 95 Real Madrid Daniel James 95 Leeds United Sheraldo Becker 95 Union Berlin Gerrit Holtmann 94 VfL Bochum Inaki Williams 94 Atletico Bilbao Sebastian Villa 94 Boca Juniors Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford Kevin Schade 94 SC Freiburg Alex Bangura 94 SC Cambuur Alphonso Davies 94 Bayern Munich Jeremie Frimpong 94 Bayer Leverkusen Jeremiah St. Juste 93 Sporting CP Theo Hernandez 93 AC Milan

Fastest attackers in FIFA 23

Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.

Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.

Player Pace Club Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers Vinicius Jr 95 Real Madrid Inaki Williams 94 Atletico Bilbao Sebastian Villa 94 Boca Juniors Antony 93 Manchester United Hirving Lozano 93 Napoli Ousmane Dembele 93 Barcelona Federico Chiesa 91 Juventus Luis Diaz 91 Liverpool Rafael Leao 91 AC Milan Rafa 91 Benfica Raphinha 91 Barcelona Wilfried Zaha 91 Crystal Palace Bruma 90 Fenerbache Deulofeu 90 Udinese Mohamed Salah 90 Liverpool Noni Madueke 90 PSV Eindhoven Patson Daka 90 Leicester City Raheem Sterling 90 Chelsea Timo Werner 90 RB Leipzig Victor Osimhen 90 Napoli

Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23

Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed — pace is key.

These are the midfielders that you will find to be the fastest in FIFA 23.

Player Pace Club Daniel James 95 Leeds United Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford Moussa Diaby 93 Bayer Leverkusen Kingsley Coman 92 Bayern Munich Leon Bailey 92 Aston Villa Allan Saint-Maximin 90 Newcastle United Gelson Martins 90 AS Monaco Moses Simon 90 FC Nantes Sadio Mane 90 Liverpool Galeno 90 FC Porto Samuel Chukwueze 89 Villareal Yannick Carrasco 89 Atletico Madrid Arnaut Danjuma 88 Villareal Franco Cervi 88 Celta Vigo Gonzalo Plata 88 Real Valladolid Leroy Sane 88 Bayern Munich Luiz Araujo 88 Atlanta United Marcus Llorente 88 Atletico Madrid Nicolas Pepe 88 Nice Stephy Mavididi 88 Montpellier

Fastest defenders in FIFA 23

Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.

Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.

Player Pace Club Alphonso Davies 94 Bayern Munich Jeremiah St. Juste 93 Sporting CP Jeremie Frimpong 93 Bayer Leverkusen Theo Hernandez 93 AC Milan Achraf Hakimi 92 PSG Alexander Bah 92 Benfica Ferland Mendy 92 Real Madrid Manuel Lazzari 92 Lazio Kyle Walker 91 Manchester City Leonardo Spinazzola 91 AS Roma Juan Cuadrado 90 Juventus Nuno Mendes 89 PSG Alex Moreno 88 Real Betis Johan Mojica 88 Villareal Alex Grimaldo 87 Benfica Alfonso Espino 87 Cadiz David Raum 87 RB Leipzig Maxence Lacroix 87 VfL Wolfsburg

This should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace and how you can shape your team around them.

