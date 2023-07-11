Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24: Top 10 pace rating predictions

Whether it’s a speedy winger blowing by fullbacks, or a rapid center-back closing down strikers, pace means everything in football. With that in mind, here are our predictions for the top 10 pace ratings in EA SPORTS FC 24.

As is the case every year, one of the most important stats in EA SPORTS FC 24 will be pace. And FIFA 23 made it more possible than in years past to take advantage of the stat. FIFA 23’s AcceleRATE system divided players into three categories; lengthy, explosive, and controlled.

Lengthy players such as Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema took over the game’s meta as they blew by defenders in full stride. EA eventually nerfed lengthy players, but it opened the community’s eyes to the power of a fast player.

It’s unclear if EA will bring back AcceleRATE in EAFC 24. But even if the devs scrap it, expect players to still focus their attention on putting fast players in their starting 11. Here are our rating predictions for the fastest players in EA Sports FC.

Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24: Rating predictions

While we still await the official ratings reveal, we did our best to predict the quickest players in football based on their top-speed statistics last season.

Player Name Club Position Predicted pace Upgrade/Downgrade Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 97 – Adama Traore Wolves RW 97 +1 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 95 – Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 95 +2 Achraf Hakimi PSG RB 95 +3 Sheraldo Becker Union Berlin ST 95 – Rafael Leao A.C. Milan LW 94 +3 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona RW 94 +1 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea LM 94 +6 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 93 +4

Kylian Mbappe and Adama Traore both recorded a top speed of 38 kilometers per hour during the 2022/23 season. Both players left their mark as the two fastest footballers in the world. Alphonso Davies topped out at 36.51 km/h while shining for both Canada and Bayern Munich this past season.

Union Berlin shocked everyone by securing a Champions League spot, and Sheraldo Becker played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Becker scored 11 goals, notched seven assists, and the Bundesliga’s fastest player reached a top speed of 35.97 km/h.

Chelsea splashed €70m on Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, and he made his presence felt on the flank. Mudryk blew by Trent Alexander Arnold at 36.63 km/h, which was the third-fastest speed a Premier League player reached.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the fastest players in EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.