Best high-potential wingers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24 has a long list of high-potential wingers managers can sign in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best wingers in Career Mode, including RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.

In the expansive and fast-paced realm of EA FC 24, securing agile and potent wingers is a tactical imperative for any manager aspiring to stretch opposition defenses in Career Mode.

We’ve compiled a distinguished list of wingers, reflecting a mix of established stars and soaring young talents from elite footballing leagues.

Article continues after ad

For those with a substantial budget, Real Madrid’s whiz kid Rodrygo emerges as a prime choice, displaying dazzling speed and technical finesse. On a more economical note, Julien Duranville at Borussia Dortmund stands out as a savvy acquisition, offering a blend of youthful exuberance and promising upside.

Article continues after ad

Our well-rounded selection is crafted to offer managers a head start before investing in their Global Scouting Network, catering to diverse tactical blueprints and financial capabilities.

Best wingers in EA FC 24 with high potential

Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is RW or LW, although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.

For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all stats.

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage Vini Jr. 22 89 94 Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2025) €158.5M €310K K. Mbappé 24 91 94 Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024) €181.5M €230K J. Musiala 20 86 93 FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026) €134.5M €79K K. Kvaratskhelia 22 86 92 Napoli (2022 ~ 2027) €109M €95K F. Valverde 24 88 92 Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027) €130.5M €270K Rodrygo 22 85 91 Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028) €86.5M €210K Rafael Leão 24 86 91 Milan (2019 ~ 2028) €102.5M €110K Gavi 18 83 90 FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026) €68.5M €60K B. Saka 21 86 90 Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027) €99M €150K P. Foden 23 85 90 Manchester City (2016 ~ 2027) €81.5M €180K T. Hernández 25 85 90 Milan (2019 ~ 2026) €73.5M €90K X. Simons 20 79 89 RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €38.5M €58K M. Salah 31 89 89 Liverpool (2017 ~ 2025) €85.5M €260K Neymar Jr 31 89 89 Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2025) €85.5M €115K Alejandro Garnacho 19 75 88 Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028) €13.5M €54K A. Güler 18 77 88 Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029) €22M €41K E. Wahi 20 78 88 Lens (2023 ~ 2028) €31M €31K J. Frimpong 22 83 88 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2025) €52M €58K D. Núñez 24 82 88 Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028) €48.5M €120K Ansu Fati 20 78 88 Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) €31M €95K Gabriel Martinelli 22 84 88 Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027) €61.5M €145K C. Gakpo 24 83 88 Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028) €55.5M €130K M. Diaby 23 84 88 Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028) €60.5M €105K Ferran Torres 23 82 88 FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027) €48M €150K A. Davies 22 83 88 FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025) €52M €64K M. Rashford 25 85 88 Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028) €71.5M €185K Bernardo Silva 28 88 88 Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026) €91.5M €270K J. Duranville 17 66 87 Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027) €2.7M €1K Yeremy Pino 20 79 87 Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027) €38.5M €27K Antony 23 81 87 Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027) €40.5M €120K K. Adeyemi 21 80 87 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €43M €38K João Félix 23 81 87 FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €41M €60K R. Kolo Muani 24 84 87 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028) €58.5M €110K K. Havertz 24 82 87 Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €110K O. Dembélé 26 86 87 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028) €80M €150K Diogo Jota 26 85 87 Liverpool (2020 ~ 2027) €67.5M €180K H. Son 30 87 87 Tottenham Hotspur (2015 ~ 2025) €77M €170K Carlos Forbs 19 70 86 Ajax (2023 ~ 2028) €4.1M €6K Ângelo 18 69 86 Strasbourg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €3.5M €17K S. Pafundi 17 67 86 Udinese (2022 ~ 2026) €2.5M €750 D. Doué 18 71 86 Rennes (2022 ~ 2026) €4.4M €9K F. Chaïbi 20 75 86 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €12.5M €24K G. Prestianni 17 70 86 Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024) €4M €1K E. Nuamah 19 72 86 Olympique Lyonnais (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €5.5M €10K M. Tel 18 71 86 FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027) €4.4M €14K P. Wanner 17 63 86 Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €1.5M €1K J. Bynoe-Gittens 18 71 86 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025) €4.4M €9K R. Bardghji 17 68 86 København (2021 ~ 2025) €3M €2K J. Bakayoko 20 75 86 PSV (2019 ~ 2026) €12.5M €14K A. Zakharyan 20 75 86 Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029) €12.5M €23K A. Nusa 18 68 86 Club Brugge (2021 ~ 2027) €3.1M €3K A. Schjelderup 19 71 86 Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €4.4M €5K D. Udogie 20 77 86 Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027) €22M €46K G. Raspadori 23 79 86 Napoli (2023 ~ 2028) €35.5M €54K R. Cherki 19 75 86 Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025) €12M €18K S. Chukwueze 24 81 86 Milan (2023 ~ 2028) €39M €71K M. Kudus 22 79 86 West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028) €35.5M €69K E. Elmas 23 80 86 Napoli (2019 ~ 2025) €33.5M €52K T. Kubo 22 80 86 Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027) €34M €37K A. Isak 23 81 86 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028) €39.5M €110K

If you’re looking specifically for pace, check out our fastest players in EA FC 24 list here.

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes