GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best high-potential wingers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

gakpo ea fc 24EA SPORTS

EA FC 24 has a long list of high-potential wingers managers can sign in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best wingers in Career Mode, including RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.

In the expansive and fast-paced realm of EA FC 24, securing agile and potent wingers is a tactical imperative for any manager aspiring to stretch opposition defenses in Career Mode.

We’ve compiled a distinguished list of wingers, reflecting a mix of established stars and soaring young talents from elite footballing leagues.

Article continues after ad

For those with a substantial budget, Real Madrid’s whiz kid Rodrygo emerges as a prime choice, displaying dazzling speed and technical finesse. On a more economical note, Julien Duranville at Borussia Dortmund stands out as a savvy acquisition, offering a blend of youthful exuberance and promising upside.

Our well-rounded selection is crafted to offer managers a head start before investing in their Global Scouting Network, catering to diverse tactical blueprints and financial capabilities.

Best wingers in EA FC 24 with high potential

Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is RW or LW, although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.

For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all stats.

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
Vini Jr.228994Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2025)€158.5M€310K
K. Mbappé249194Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)€181.5M€230K
J. Musiala208693FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)€134.5M€79K
K. Kvaratskhelia228692Napoli (2022 ~ 2027)€109M€95K
F. Valverde248892Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027)€130.5M€270K
Rodrygo228591Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028)€86.5M€210K
Rafael Leão248691Milan (2019 ~ 2028)€102.5M€110K
Gavi188390FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)€68.5M€60K
B. Saka218690Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027)€99M€150K
P. Foden238590Manchester City (2016 ~ 2027)€81.5M€180K
T. Hernández258590Milan (2019 ~ 2026)€73.5M€90K
X. Simons207989RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€38.5M€58K
M. Salah318989Liverpool (2017 ~ 2025)€85.5M€260K
Neymar Jr318989Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2025)€85.5M€115K
Alejandro Garnacho197588Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)€13.5M€54K
A. Güler187788Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)€22M€41K
E. Wahi207888Lens (2023 ~ 2028)€31M€31K
J. Frimpong228388Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2025)€52M€58K
D. Núñez248288Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028)€48.5M€120K
Ansu Fati207888Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan)€31M€95K
Gabriel Martinelli228488Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027)€61.5M€145K
C. Gakpo248388Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)€55.5M€130K
M. Diaby238488Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028)€60.5M€105K
Ferran Torres238288FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)€48M€150K
A. Davies228388FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025)€52M€64K
M. Rashford258588Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028)€71.5M€185K
Bernardo Silva288888Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)€91.5M€270K
J. Duranville176687Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)€2.7M€1K
Yeremy Pino207987Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)€38.5M€27K
Antony238187Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027)€40.5M€120K
K. Adeyemi218087Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)€43M€38K
João Félix238187FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€41M€60K
R. Kolo Muani248487Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)€58.5M€110K
K. Havertz248287Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)€46M€110K
O. Dembélé268687Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)€80M€150K
Diogo Jota268587Liverpool (2020 ~ 2027)€67.5M€180K
H. Son308787Tottenham Hotspur (2015 ~ 2025)€77M€170K
Carlos Forbs197086Ajax (2023 ~ 2028)€4.1M€6K
Ângelo186986Strasbourg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€3.5M€17K
S. Pafundi176786Udinese (2022 ~ 2026)€2.5M€750
D. Doué187186Rennes (2022 ~ 2026)€4.4M€9K
F. Chaïbi207586Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€12.5M€24K
G. Prestianni177086Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024)€4M€1K
E. Nuamah197286Olympique Lyonnais (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€5.5M€10K
M. Tel187186FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)€4.4M€14K
P. Wanner176386Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€1.5M€1K
J. Bynoe-Gittens187186Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025)€4.4M€9K
R. Bardghji176886København (2021 ~ 2025)€3M€2K
J. Bakayoko207586PSV (2019 ~ 2026)€12.5M€14K
A. Zakharyan207586Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029)€12.5M€23K
A. Nusa186886Club Brugge (2021 ~ 2027)€3.1M€3K
A. Schjelderup197186Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€4.4M€5K
D. Udogie207786Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)€22M€46K
G. Raspadori237986Napoli (2023 ~ 2028)€35.5M€54K
R. Cherki197586Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025)€12M€18K
S. Chukwueze248186Milan (2023 ~ 2028)€39M€71K
M. Kudus227986West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028)€35.5M€69K
E. Elmas238086Napoli (2019 ~ 2025)€33.5M€52K
T. Kubo228086Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027)€34M€37K
A. Isak238186Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028)€39.5M€110K

If you’re looking specifically for pace, check out our fastest players in EA FC 24 list here.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

EA FC 24