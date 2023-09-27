Best high-potential wingers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode
EA FC 24 has a long list of high-potential wingers managers can sign in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best wingers in Career Mode, including RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.
In the expansive and fast-paced realm of EA FC 24, securing agile and potent wingers is a tactical imperative for any manager aspiring to stretch opposition defenses in Career Mode.
We’ve compiled a distinguished list of wingers, reflecting a mix of established stars and soaring young talents from elite footballing leagues.
For those with a substantial budget, Real Madrid’s whiz kid Rodrygo emerges as a prime choice, displaying dazzling speed and technical finesse. On a more economical note, Julien Duranville at Borussia Dortmund stands out as a savvy acquisition, offering a blend of youthful exuberance and promising upside.
Our well-rounded selection is crafted to offer managers a head start before investing in their Global Scouting Network, catering to diverse tactical blueprints and financial capabilities.
Best wingers in EA FC 24 with high potential
Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.
Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is RW or LW, although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Vini Jr.
|22
|89
|94
|Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2025)
|€158.5M
|€310K
|K. Mbappé
|24
|91
|94
|Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)
|€181.5M
|€230K
|J. Musiala
|20
|86
|93
|FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)
|€134.5M
|€79K
|K. Kvaratskhelia
|22
|86
|92
|Napoli (2022 ~ 2027)
|€109M
|€95K
|F. Valverde
|24
|88
|92
|Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027)
|€130.5M
|€270K
|Rodrygo
|22
|85
|91
|Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028)
|€86.5M
|€210K
|Rafael Leão
|24
|86
|91
|Milan (2019 ~ 2028)
|€102.5M
|€110K
|Gavi
|18
|83
|90
|FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)
|€68.5M
|€60K
|B. Saka
|21
|86
|90
|Arsenal (2018 ~ 2027)
|€99M
|€150K
|P. Foden
|23
|85
|90
|Manchester City (2016 ~ 2027)
|€81.5M
|€180K
|T. Hernández
|25
|85
|90
|Milan (2019 ~ 2026)
|€73.5M
|€90K
|X. Simons
|20
|79
|89
|RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€38.5M
|€58K
|M. Salah
|31
|89
|89
|Liverpool (2017 ~ 2025)
|€85.5M
|€260K
|Neymar Jr
|31
|89
|89
|Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2025)
|€85.5M
|€115K
|Alejandro Garnacho
|19
|75
|88
|Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)
|€13.5M
|€54K
|A. Güler
|18
|77
|88
|Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)
|€22M
|€41K
|E. Wahi
|20
|78
|88
|Lens (2023 ~ 2028)
|€31M
|€31K
|J. Frimpong
|22
|83
|88
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2025)
|€52M
|€58K
|D. Núñez
|24
|82
|88
|Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028)
|€48.5M
|€120K
|Ansu Fati
|20
|78
|88
|Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan)
|€31M
|€95K
|Gabriel Martinelli
|22
|84
|88
|Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027)
|€61.5M
|€145K
|C. Gakpo
|24
|83
|88
|Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)
|€55.5M
|€130K
|M. Diaby
|23
|84
|88
|Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028)
|€60.5M
|€105K
|Ferran Torres
|23
|82
|88
|FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)
|€48M
|€150K
|A. Davies
|22
|83
|88
|FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025)
|€52M
|€64K
|M. Rashford
|25
|85
|88
|Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028)
|€71.5M
|€185K
|Bernardo Silva
|28
|88
|88
|Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)
|€91.5M
|€270K
|J. Duranville
|17
|66
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.7M
|€1K
|Yeremy Pino
|20
|79
|87
|Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)
|€38.5M
|€27K
|Antony
|23
|81
|87
|Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027)
|€40.5M
|€120K
|K. Adeyemi
|21
|80
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)
|€43M
|€38K
|João Félix
|23
|81
|87
|FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€41M
|€60K
|R. Kolo Muani
|24
|84
|87
|Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)
|€58.5M
|€110K
|K. Havertz
|24
|82
|87
|Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€110K
|O. Dembélé
|26
|86
|87
|Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)
|€80M
|€150K
|Diogo Jota
|26
|85
|87
|Liverpool (2020 ~ 2027)
|€67.5M
|€180K
|H. Son
|30
|87
|87
|Tottenham Hotspur (2015 ~ 2025)
|€77M
|€170K
|Carlos Forbs
|19
|70
|86
|Ajax (2023 ~ 2028)
|€4.1M
|€6K
|Ângelo
|18
|69
|86
|Strasbourg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€3.5M
|€17K
|S. Pafundi
|17
|67
|86
|Udinese (2022 ~ 2026)
|€2.5M
|€750
|D. Doué
|18
|71
|86
|Rennes (2022 ~ 2026)
|€4.4M
|€9K
|F. Chaïbi
|20
|75
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€24K
|G. Prestianni
|17
|70
|86
|Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024)
|€4M
|€1K
|E. Nuamah
|19
|72
|86
|Olympique Lyonnais (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€5.5M
|€10K
|M. Tel
|18
|71
|86
|FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)
|€4.4M
|€14K
|P. Wanner
|17
|63
|86
|Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€1.5M
|€1K
|J. Bynoe-Gittens
|18
|71
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025)
|€4.4M
|€9K
|R. Bardghji
|17
|68
|86
|København (2021 ~ 2025)
|€3M
|€2K
|J. Bakayoko
|20
|75
|86
|PSV (2019 ~ 2026)
|€12.5M
|€14K
|A. Zakharyan
|20
|75
|86
|Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029)
|€12.5M
|€23K
|A. Nusa
|18
|68
|86
|Club Brugge (2021 ~ 2027)
|€3.1M
|€3K
|A. Schjelderup
|19
|71
|86
|Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€4.4M
|€5K
|D. Udogie
|20
|77
|86
|Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)
|€22M
|€46K
|G. Raspadori
|23
|79
|86
|Napoli (2023 ~ 2028)
|€35.5M
|€54K
|R. Cherki
|19
|75
|86
|Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025)
|€12M
|€18K
|S. Chukwueze
|24
|81
|86
|Milan (2023 ~ 2028)
|€39M
|€71K
|M. Kudus
|22
|79
|86
|West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€35.5M
|€69K
|E. Elmas
|23
|80
|86
|Napoli (2019 ~ 2025)
|€33.5M
|€52K
|T. Kubo
|22
|80
|86
|Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027)
|€34M
|€37K
|A. Isak
|23
|81
|86
|Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028)
|€39.5M
|€110K
If you’re looking specifically for pace, check out our fastest players in EA FC 24 list here.
