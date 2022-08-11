How FIFA 23 chemistry works in Ultimate Team: Changes explained from FIFA 22

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to revamp how Chemistry works in one of the biggest changes to a core FUT feature we’ve seen to date. Here’s how FIFA 23 Chemistry functions compared to FIFA 22.

FIFA 23 is rolling out changes to nearly all of its major modes. Career Mode is being overhauled and letting players take control of authentic managers, while Pro Clubs is introducing skill games to make leveling up easier.

There’s a boatload of new animations too, thanks to HyperMotion 2, but it’s FUT that will no doubt take center stage. The formula for EA’s lucrative mode has stayed pretty much the same for many years, but FIFA 23 is coming with a new Chemistry system that will completely change how squads are built.

Here’s how Chemistry works in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and how Heroes and Icons play their part.

Contents

FIFA 23 Chemistry explained

FIFA 23 does away with the links system seen in previous years where players could only get Chemistry from those close to them within a specific formation. Going forward, all players in the starting 11 can boost each other if they are from the same league or nation.

Chemistry will also no longer be shown by a number out of 100 for the overall squad or 10 for an individual player. Instead, FIFA 23 will hand players a star rating out of three, based on the number of players in the rest of the team that share the same links.

For example, last year a lone striker might only link to the wingers and one midfielder, while in FIFA 23, having Mbappe and Donnarumma in the same 11 would increase both of their Chemistry ratings. This offers FUT fans more flexibility when building their teams, as they don’t have to worry about linking positions.

We’re still waiting to see exactly how many links are required to achieve the maximum Chemistry rating on a single player. We’ll be sure to update this page when we have a clearer picture.

FIFA 23 Chemistry: Heroes & Icons

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 FUT Heroes and Icons will offer Chemistry boosts once again.

FUT Icons and Heroes have always been major assets when it comes to Chemistry, and the same will be the case with the new system. However, since links are no longer dictated by positions, they have been tweaked.

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Icons will count as two players from their nation, meaning they offer twice the Chemistry to every player in the squad from the same country. For example, Ronaldinho would boost every Brazilian player twice as much as a normal player like Neymar.

Similarly, FUT Heroes will count as two players from their league. For example, Yaya Toure will offer double the Chemistry to every player in the starting 11 who plays in the Premier League.

Does Chemistry matter in FIFA 23?

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players on zero Chemistry will no longer see their stats decrease. This means that even someone out of position with no links to any other player will still keep the stats listed on their card, which is perfect for trying out newly packed items.

However, Chemistry does still offer stat boosts, so it does pay to consider how your players match together when crafting your Ultimate Team. These boosts become more noticeable with each extra star of Chemistry.

That was everything you need to know about Chemistry in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. For more check out our other guides:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | FIFA 23 Premier League predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23