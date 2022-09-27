FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained

EA’s FIFA 23 Ultimate Team brings back the Draft game mode, which means it’s time to get creative with even more ridiculous dream teams to give yourself the best chance of bringing home the best rewards.

In FIFA 23, some things are new, such as FUT Moments, other aspects of the game are merely evolving such as the Chemistry System, and some are their usual, entertaining self.

The Draft is the perfect example of this as it’s a complete game mode that EA doesn’t really need to tinker with. Its simple premise remains tried and tested and it’s versatile in that it can be enjoyed equally offline and online.

Its concept remains unchanged: build a team using players you’ve selected from random groups of 5 players, use your best judgment to try and make a world-class team that also has chemistry, and attempt to win four games in a row, offline or online, against other teams built using the same method.

So without further ado, let’s take a run through all the different ranks and rewards that can be attained in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Draft.

Contents

How to enter the FIFA 23 Draft

The only downside to the FIFA 23 Draft is that you have to pay to have a go. If you choose to do so, it will set you back 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points – depending on which currency you prefer – with the latter requiring real money.

This is per entry as well, so be vigilant and don’t spend too many coins or FIFA Points if you can’t afford to.

When do you get FUT Draft rewards FIFA 23?

There’s no hanging around when it comes to FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards as you’ll receive them as soon as your FUT Draft journey comes to an end.

There are no deadlines or hanging around for a release time, the second you’ve either wrapped up a full tournament win or been knocked out, you’ll be presented with your applicable rewards for your achieved rank in the game.

To emphasize, the rewards you’re given at the end will be one of several different permutations, but in any case, they will be completely random and you have no say over which ones you’re given.

EA Sports

FIFA 23 FUT Draft Online rewards

0 Wins

Option 1: Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2

Ultimate Loan Players Pack & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2

Silver Players Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x3

Gold Pack x3 Option 5: Draft Token Pack x1

Draft Token Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Silver Pack x1

1 Win

Option 1: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 2: Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Silver Pack x1, Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 6: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 5: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 6: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 7: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 3: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 5: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 8: Rare Players Pack x1

Rare Players Pack x1 Option 9: Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 10: Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 11 : Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins

: Gold Players Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & 20,000 coins Option 12: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 2: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Gold Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 25,000 coins Option 6: Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 7: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Players Pack x2 Option 8: Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins

Gold Pack x1, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & 30,000 coins Option 9: Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Players Pack x3

Premium Gold Players Pack x3 Option 12: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x2 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins

Premium Gold Pack x1, Premium Gold Players Pack x2 & 25,000 coins Option 14: Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Premium Gold Players Pack x1, Rare Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 15 : Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1

: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Mega Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x1 Option 16: Rare Players Pack x2

Rare Players Pack x2 Option 17: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Rare Players Pack x2 Option 18: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1, Rare Players Pack x1 & 45,000 coins Option 19: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1 Option 20: Mega Pack x1 & Jumbo Rare Players Pack x1

FIFA 23 FUT Draft Single Player rewards

0 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Draft Token x1

1 Win

Option 1: Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x1

2 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

3 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack 1x & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2

Premium Silver Pack x1 & Gold Pack x2 Option 3: Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x2 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 5: Premium Gold Pack x3

Premium Gold Pack x3 Option 6: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

4 Wins

Option 1: Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1

Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 2: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Gold Players Pack x1 Option 3: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x2 Option 4: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 5: Rare Gold Pack x1

Rare Gold Pack x1 Option 6: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Players Gold Pack x1 Option 7: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x2 Option 8: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 9: Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x2 & Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 Option 10: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 & Draft Token Pack x1 Option 11: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 12: Mega Pack x1

Mega Pack x1 Option 13: Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2

Premium Gold Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x2 Option 14: Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 15: Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1

Gold Players Pack x1 & Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack x1 Option 16: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Premium Gold Players Pack x1 Option 17: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x1 & Mega Pack x1 Option 18: Rare Players Pack x1

Hopefully, our detailed and in-depth FIFA 23 Draft guide has helped you out. If you enjoyed it, we’ve got tons of other useful FIFA guides and tips below:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings | FIFA 23 La Liga ratings | FIFA 23 Premier League | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23 | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team