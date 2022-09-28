How to play co-op in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Is it cross-platform?

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can play with their friends in FUT co-op. Here, we’ll explain how it works and the game modes you can choose from.

Those who choose to play co-op FUT have the chance to play as one team. This could either be yours, or a friend’s lineup.

An advantage of this is that you can try out cards you don’t already own, for a limited time, while earning rewards for completing matches together.

If you’re unsure how FIFA 23 co-op works, fear not, our guide will answer many of your questions. It works in a similar way to last year, although the menu has changed slightly.

How to play FIFA 23 co-op Ultimate Team

To play FIFA 23 co-op in Ultimate Team, just follow these instructions:

Load up FIFA 23 on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. Hit ‘Modes’ and select Ultimate Team. Locate an icon showing two heads on the bottom left, and click it. Invite a friend to play. Once they have joined, start a game!

Below, you can see the co-op menu screen you should find by clicking the two-player icon.

Is FIFA 23 co-op cross-platform?

EA SPORTS This shows you all the different modes in FIFA 23 with crossplay.

Cross-platform is in FIFA 23 (full explainer here on how it works), but it is not active in FIFA 23 co-op mode. That means you can only play with people on the same console as you.

EA has explained that while Division Rivals and FUT Champions have crossplay integration online, it won’t work for cooperative play.

They said: “In FIFA 23, cross-play will be available at launch in FUT Division Rivals (except Co-Op), FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies (except Co-Op), FUT Play a Friend, Online Friendlies, Online Seasons (except Co-Op Seasons) and the Virtual Bundesliga competitive game mode that is available to players based in Germany.

“Cross-play is initially enabled for all players when launching FIFA 23 for the first time, provided the platform level settings allow for it, and it can be opted out of at any time.”

Co-op modes in FIFA 23

If you’re all linked up and ready to get into a game, there are a few modes for you to play on. These include the following:

