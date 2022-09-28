How to get FIFA 23 FUT Draft Tokens: Free Draft Tokens

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via [email protected] , as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23 Draft Tokens are a rare commodity and getting a hold of a free one is quite rare, but not impossible. Here’s how to get a free FUT Draft Token in Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team has many different avenues for players to explore and spend their hours, but one of the main ones all these years later is the game’s FUT Draft.

Whereas FUT Champions and Division Rivals provide players with purely competitive game modes revolving around buying and selling and assembling the most formidable team possible, the Draft follows suit — but in a different way.

The Draft is more light-hearted and its shorter four-match format makes it endlessly enticing, but to take part you need a FUT Draft Token. They typically cost 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points, but there are also ways to land one for free in the game.

How to get free FUT Draft Tokens

A free FUT Draft Token grants you one entry into the Draft, free of charge, and allows you to enjoy the mode as normal and earn rewards. Some of the methods of obtaining one include packs, SBCs, and just general generosity from EA.

Packs

One of the main things to do in FIFA Ultimate Team is to open packs in the hopes of acquiring one of the game’s best cards with a sparkly and flashy walkout animation to boot.

The odds are extraordinarily slim, but it’s entirely possible to get a FUT Draft Token from a pack, even just a bog-standard 5K Gold Pack!

SBCs

Every now and again EA will offer up a free Draft Token in the form of an SBC. Now, it doesn’t always work out as cheap to complete the SBC, but if you have the players already available for the challenge, then you can simply trade in some fodder and get yourself a free ticket to the FUT Draft.

Free gift from EA

Whether as compensation due to technical issues or server issues, or just a generous pat on the back, EA has been known to hand out a free win before with a completely cost-free FUT Draft Token. This may happen once every Ultimate Team cycle, but take the good breaks while you can we say.

FUT Draft Tokens are a solid way of getting even more out of FIFA 23, and if you’re interested in finding out even more about the game, then we have a ton of guides below:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings | FIFA 23 La Liga ratings | FIFA 23 Premier League | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start? | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | How to pre-order FIFA 23 | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team