Best FIFA 23 starter teams for Web App & early access on 10k-50k budget: FUT guide

Keen FIFA 23 players have the chance to build great starter teams in Ultimate Team using EA Play early access, the FUT Web App, and Companion App. Here, we’ll run through some of the best players to buy in the early stages and how you can get more coins fast.

FIFA 23 early access is one of those rare cases in gaming where its actual release date isn’t all that special, as keen, early adopters can actually get a full 10 hours of early access to the game.

This means you can head straight into Ultimate Team, start packing unbelievable strikers, and get your team ready for Division Rivals from the get-go.

There’s plenty of stuff to do with early access and the Web App, so let’s walk you through the best ways to make the most of your early access time in FIFA 23.

Contents

FIFA 23 early access: Best starter teams

At this early stage, there’s going to be a fair bit of guesswork with regard to players’ prices. But based on previous years in Ultimate Team and player overalls that we know about already, we’re certain we know some solid squads you can start off with that won’t break the bank.

10K Team

If you have got 10,000 coins in the bank, this could be a good starter team for the Web App or first days of early access:

EA Sports

50K Team

If you have got 50,000 coins in the bank, this could be a good starter team for you:

EA Sports

How to make coins fast in FIFA 23 Web App

Trading tips

Early access is usually the best way to get some of the game’s most expensive players for cheap before people work out the meta players and you see some substantial price differences between early access and launch.

If you’re able to do this, then investing in some of these players early can see some huge profits once the game actually goes live and the market becomes very active.

We’d also advise you to keep as much stuff as you can, even if you think it’s clutter, as they’ll become useful down the line for SBCs and more trading.

If you choose to sell stuff though, don’t quick sell anything as even the most insignificant players and consumables will be worth their weight in gold early on, so make sure you’re selling everything you can.

Making 150 coins for an item instead of 67 for example is playing it smart – Rome wasn’t built in a day after all.

EA SPORTS You can make good money in FIFA 23 before the game comes out – using these tips.

Maximize your 10 hours early access trial

10 hours may seem like a lot, but if you like your FIFA 23, it’ll be over before you know it. This is why we recommend you don’t dawdle and don’t put the controller down to go on social media for 5-10 minutes as you’ll waste valuable time.

Ensure you’re plowing your way through as many matches as possible as this will stand you in better stead when it comes to earning coins and also getting to grips with this year’s gameplay nuances.

After all, what’s the point in having a team full of ICONs if you don’t know how to use them?

FIFA 23 Web App: SBC tip

The Web App offers a lot of liberties to you as a FIFA 23 early access player, and one is the ability to complete SBCs on the Web App.

So if you are acquiring players in your exclusive time with the game, we’d strongly recommend that you make sure the game is closed if you have a hankering to do some SBCs to earn more rewards.

FIFA 23 Web App: Managing your squad

One final tip that retreads lots of the same ground we’ve already covered, save your early access minutes by tinkering with your squad(s) in the FIFA 23 Web App.

Just like if you were on the full game’s Ultimate Team mode, the Web App will allow you to change formations, mess around with different players and experiment with them in different positions on your team — albeit with a slightly less user-friendly interface.

If you enjoyed our FIFA 23 hub guide, we have a ton of other FIFA content for you to check out below:

