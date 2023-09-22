Best EA FC 24 starter squads: 10k, 20k & 50k budgets

As EA FC 24 finally goes live in EA FC 24, players are putting together their first squads to kick off the new Ultimate Team season. Here are the best starter teams in EA FC 24, whether your budget is 10k, 20k, or 50k.

EA SPORTS FC 24 has arrived in early access, and the new Ultimate Team season has begun. Fans are gearing up for another year of crafting their dream teams, full of the world’s best players from both the men’s and women’s sport.

But at this early point of the season, coins can be hard to come by and it’s not always possible to get hold of the game’s top strikers or defenders. So, fans will be looking to draft a team that’s competitive in Division Rivals and Champions but doesn’t break the bank.

With this in mind, here are the best starter teams in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 best starter teams for early access

The Ultimate Team Transfer Market is still taking shape in EA FC 24, meaning there are plenty of seemingly low-rated players that are selling for inflated prices. That being said, there are plenty of bargains that fans can pick up to help them build a solid squad during early access.

We’ve put together a selection of different starter teams for EA FC 24 that suit budgets of 10k, 20k, and 50k.

Best 10k starter squad in EA FC 24

When you first log into EA FC 24, the Premier League is arguably the most reliable place to start. The likes of Calum Wilson and Nelson Semedo have impressive in-game stats despite being just 1,000 coins on the market.

Check out the full 10k start squad in EA FC 24 below:

EA SPORTS

Best 20k starter squad in EA FC 24

Although 20,000 coins still isn’t a lot in EA FC 24, it greatly improves the caliber of players you can add to your team. We recommend going for a French hybrid squad, with AC Milan’s Pierre Kalulu standing out as an early bargain.

Here’s the best 20k starter squad in EA FC 24:

EA SPORTS

Best 50k starter squad in EA FC 24

By the time you hit 50,000 coins in EA FC 24, you’re ready to add some of the game’s biggest names into the mix. With this in mind, given that stars like John Stones and Jack Grealish can be picked up for around 5,000 coins, the Premier League is the place to be.

Check out the best 50k starter team in EA FC 24 here:

EA SPORTS

There you have it! Those were the best EA FC 24 starter squads no matter what your budget is. As the meta evolves and the Transfer Market starts to settle down, we’ll be sure to update this page with new squads to help you on your Ultimate Team journey.

