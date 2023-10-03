EA FC 24: How to complete 83+ SBC – Solution & cost

EA introduced a perfect way to strike gold early in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here is everything you need to know about completing the 83+ SBC.

FIFA 23 remained exciting during the game’s final few weeks, thanks in large part to 84×10 and 85×10 SBCs. The easy-to-complete challenges made it easy for players to get cards to complete SBCs or even add TOTS or FUTTIES players to their final squads.

Community members were devastated when EA temporarily removed both SBCs, and the blunder ultimately led to some players dropping the game entirely. We are still months away from receiving an SBC of that magnitude, but the devs have already dropped a challenge worth gambling on.

It’s never a guarantee that you will pack anything worthwhile, but here is everything you need to know about the 83+ SBC in EA FC 24.

SBC Requirements

It only requires one squad to complete the 83+ SBC in EA FC 24, making multiple completions even easier. Here’s a look at the requirements.

83+ Upgrade

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the EA FC 24 83+ upgrade:

ST: William Carvalho (Real Betis)

ST: De Almeida (PSG)

CAM: Tielemans (Leicester)

CAM: Christensen (Barcelona)

CDM: Rui Silva (Real Betis)

CDM: England (Tottenham)

LB: Livakovic (Fenerbache)

CB: Tadic (Fenerbache)

CB: Pasalic (Atalanta)

RB: van Egmond (San Diego Wave)

GK: Joao Mario (Benfica)

This collection of players will cost about 7,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN.

This SBC will expire on October 5, 2023.

