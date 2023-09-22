EA FC 24: Cheapest 84 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team
In order to get SBCs done quickly and efficiently in EA FC 24, it helps to find some cheap cards. For those who want to find cheap items, here’s a look at the cheapest 84 OVR items in Football Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC.
Every year, those who have played FIFA — now known as EA Sports FC — have hunted for fodder items that can be used to complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and add even better cards to one’s lineup.
But in order to do these as efficiently as possible, it helps to find cheap cards to get the job done.
For those who need help with SBCs, here’s a breakdown of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24.
Cheap 84 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24
Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Price
|Jane Campbell
|GK
|Houston Dash (NWSL)
|1,200
|Caroline Weir
|CAM
|Real Madrid (Liga F)
|1,200
|Desiree Scott
|CDM
|KC Current (NWSL)
|1,200
|Koke
|CDM
|Atletico de Madrid (La Liga)
|1,200
|Lisa Boattin
|LB
|Juventus (Calcio A Femminile)
|1,200
|Linda Dallmann
|CAM
|Bayern Munich (GPFBL)
|1,200
|Thomas Muller
|CAM
|Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
|1,200
|Ruben Neves
|CDM
|Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
|1,200
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|CDM
|Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)
|1,200
|Matthias Ginter
|CB
|SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)
|1,200
|Marta Torrejon Moya
|RB
|FC Barcelona (Liga F)
|1,200
|Bella Bixby
|GK
|Portland Thorns (NWSL)
|1,200
|Fabinho
|CDM
|Al Ittihad (Saudi Pro League)
|1,200
|Jess Fishlock
|CM
|OL Reign (NWSL)
|1,200
|Ashleigh Neville
|RB
|Tottenham Hotspur (Barclays WSL)
|1,200
All of these 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24 went for around 1,200 Coins at launch and each can be used as fodder for upcoming Squad Building Challenges.
However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.
