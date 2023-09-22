GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24: Cheapest 84 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team

James Maddison in EA Sports FC 24Electronic Arts

In order to get SBCs done quickly and efficiently in EA FC 24, it helps to find some cheap cards. For those who want to find cheap items, here’s a look at the cheapest 84 OVR items in Football Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC.

Every year, those who have played FIFA — now known as EA Sports FC — have hunted for fodder items that can be used to complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and add even better cards to one’s lineup.

Article continues after ad

But in order to do these as efficiently as possible, it helps to find cheap cards to get the job done.

For those who need help with SBCs, here’s a breakdown of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24.

Cheap 84 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24

Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

NamePositionTeamPrice
Jane CampbellGKHouston Dash (NWSL)1,200
Caroline WeirCAMReal Madrid (Liga F)1,200
Desiree ScottCDMKC Current (NWSL)1,200
KokeCDMAtletico de Madrid (La Liga)1,200
Lisa BoattinLBJuventus (Calcio A Femminile)1,200
Linda DallmannCAMBayern Munich (GPFBL)1,200
Thomas MullerCAMBayern Munich (Bundesliga)1,200
Ruben NevesCDMAl Hilal (Saudi Pro League)1,200
Pierre-Emile HøjbjergCDMTottenham Hotspur (Premier League)1,200
Matthias GinterCBSC Freiburg (Bundesliga)1,200
Marta Torrejon MoyaRBFC Barcelona (Liga F)1,200
Bella BixbyGKPortland Thorns (NWSL)1,200
FabinhoCDMAl Ittihad (Saudi Pro League)1,200
Jess FishlockCMOL Reign (NWSL)1,200
Ashleigh NevilleRBTottenham Hotspur (Barclays WSL)1,200

All of these 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24 went for around 1,200 Coins at launch and each can be used as fodder for upcoming Squad Building Challenges.

Article continues after ad

However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode  | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

EA FC 24