EA FC 24: Cheapest 84 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team

In order to get SBCs done quickly and efficiently in EA FC 24, it helps to find some cheap cards. For those who want to find cheap items, here’s a look at the cheapest 84 OVR items in Football Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC.

Every year, those who have played FIFA — now known as EA Sports FC — have hunted for fodder items that can be used to complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and add even better cards to one’s lineup.

But in order to do these as efficiently as possible, it helps to find cheap cards to get the job done.

For those who need help with SBCs, here’s a breakdown of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24.

Cheap 84 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24

Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 84 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):

Name Position Team Price Jane Campbell GK Houston Dash (NWSL) 1,200 Caroline Weir CAM Real Madrid (Liga F) 1,200 Desiree Scott CDM KC Current (NWSL) 1,200 Koke CDM Atletico de Madrid (La Liga) 1,200 Lisa Boattin LB Juventus (Calcio A Femminile) 1,200 Linda Dallmann CAM Bayern Munich (GPFBL) 1,200 Thomas Muller CAM Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) 1,200 Ruben Neves CDM Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League) 1,200 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg CDM Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) 1,200 Matthias Ginter CB SC Freiburg (Bundesliga) 1,200 Marta Torrejon Moya RB FC Barcelona (Liga F) 1,200 Bella Bixby GK Portland Thorns (NWSL) 1,200 Fabinho CDM Al Ittihad (Saudi Pro League) 1,200 Jess Fishlock CM OL Reign (NWSL) 1,200 Ashleigh Neville RB Tottenham Hotspur (Barclays WSL) 1,200

All of these 84 OVR cards in EA Sports FC 24 went for around 1,200 Coins at launch and each can be used as fodder for upcoming Squad Building Challenges.

However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.

