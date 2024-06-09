Best starter team in UFL Football game: Budget attackers, midfielders & defenders

The UFL beta gave football fans a first crack at team-building in the new simulation football game. Here’s a look at our picks for our best starter team, including budget players for those on a cheap budget.

June 2024 gave football fans a glimpse of UFL, a free-to-play simulation football game with a heavy bent on team-building, ala Football Ultimate Team in EA FC.

Because of this element, players must be able to construct a strong squad successfully and, in some cases, do so on a budget.

For those who need help with that, here’s a look at how to build the best starting team, including who to choose as the Captain and strong budget players for starters.

Which Captain should you choose?

When booting up UFL for the first time, players will be able to choose a starting player, called the Captain, to bolster the squad. Here’s a look at the four Captain options:

ST Cristiano Ronaldo (91 OVR)

CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

ST Roberto Firmino (86 OVR)

LB Oleksandr Zinchenko (85 OVR)

Ronaldo and de Bruyne are the clear favorites, given their high overall. We went with Ronaldo, simply because it’s a good idea to have someone who can finish right off the bat. However, those concerned with defense might want to consider de Bruyne for a more balanced setup.

Where can players be obtained?

UFL players can obtain players through the Transfers Market.

All players require CP (Credits), obtained through completing games and challenges, in order to purchase one. However, the highest-rated cards also require RP (Reputation), which can also be earned through matches. The market also has RP boosters, which are aptly named given they can boost this by a certain percentage.

Best budget options for beginners

Here’s a look at the best options for starters, sorted by position type. Keep in mind we’re picking our team based on the 4-3-3 formation:

Attackers

ST Shavy Babcika (78 OVR – 22,300,000 CP)

LW Arnaut Danjuma (76 OVR – 15,790,000 CP)

RW Hirving Lozano (75 OVR – 13,880,000 CP)

Midfielders

CM Carlos Baleba (75 OVR – 12,250,000 CP)

CDM Abdoulaye Doucoure (75 OVR – 10,460,000 CP)

CM Oliver Torres (75 OVR – 12,000,000 CP)

Defenders

LB Jaume Costa (76 OVR – 13,690,000 CP)

CB Mario Gila (78 OVR – Starter Team)

CB Louis Beyer (77 OVR – 16,650,000 CP)

RB Festy Ebosele (76 OVR – 17,210,000 CP)

In the beta stage of UFL, something we noticed about the gameplay was that Through Balls are particularly powerful, especially with speedy attackers up in front. Thus, we’ve listed several quick wingers, Danjuma and Lozano, who have around 80 PAC.

Aside from the attackers, you’ll also want some speed on the back half to handle opposing team’s attackers, all while sacrificing little defensively.

As far as goalkeepers are concerned, having a good one isn’t all that important. In fact, we had success with the starter keeper during the beta.

Don’t feel inclined to upgrade here right away. Instead, focus on the players playing in front of the keeper first.

Also, be mindful that prices and overalls were as of the UFL beta. The prices may look high on paper, but UFL was rather generous in terms of awarding points after games and winning games. So, it may only take about five or six games with the starter footballers to actually earn all of these players.