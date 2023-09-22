How to complete EA FC 24 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

EA FC 24 players looking to earn some quick coins early on in their Ultimate Team season should be trying to complete the Hybrid SBCs. These challenges can be tough, so here are the cheapest solutions for the Hybrid League, Hybrid Nations, and League and Nation Hybrid SBCs in EA FC 24.

With the EA FC 24 Web App live and early access underway for many, players are finally kicking off their Ultimate Team journey. The start of the new season means that millions of fans are hard at work building their squads and grinding to buy the best players in each position.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It can be hard to come by coins early on in Ultimate Team, so completing as many SBCs as possible is essential. The Hybrid League and Nations SBCs come with the best rewards on offer in the opening weeks, but solving them will put your brain to the test.

With this in mind, here are the cheapest solutions for the Hybrid League, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid League & Nations SBCs in EA FC 24.

Contents

How to complete Hybrid Leagues SBC in EA FC 24: Cheapest solutions

EA SPORTS EA FC 24 is full of SBCs to complete.

The Hybrid SBCs in EA FC 24 are designed to put your squad-building skills to the test. Luckily, they also reward players with plenty of high-value packs to make the stress worthwhile.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s the cheapest solution for each SBC:

Give Me Five

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 5

Same League: Max 4

Same Club: Max 4

Rare Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 69

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

Players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Tim Boss (SV Elversberg)

LB: Daniel Bentley (Wolves)

CB: Filippo Scaglia (Como)

CB: Andre Duarte (Reggiana)

RB: Luis Gutierrez (Sudamericana)

CM: Filippo Melegoni (Reggiana)

LM: Nicolas Davilla (Sudamericana)

RM: Any player

CAM: Lukas Schleimer (FC Nurnberg)

CAM: Taylan Duman (FC Nurnberg)

ST: Luciano Lollo (Sudamericana)

Seven-League Boots

Requirements

Leagues: Exactly 7

Same League: Max 3

Same Club: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 78

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 1

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

Solution

GK: Steve Mandanda (Stade Rennais)

CB: Julien Laporte (FC Lorient)

CB: Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg)

CB: Andre Duarte (Reggiana)

LM: Vincenzo Griffo (SC Freiburg)

CM: Medran (Al Taawoun)

CM: Gabri Veiga (Al Ahli)

RM: Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

LW: Yvonne Zielinski (MSV Duisburg)

RW: Paulina Krumbiegel (Hoffenheim)

ST: Simon Banza (SC Braga)

The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League: Max 2

Same Club: Max 2

Rare Players: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 21

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Sergio Romero (Boca Juniors)

LB: Nicolas Taliafico (Lyon)

CB: Tomas Cardona (Defensa)

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

RB: Dominik Livakovic (Fenerbahce)

LM: Conan Ledesma (Cadiz)

CDM: Nahuel Losada (Belgrano)

CDM: Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis)

RM: Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

ST: Lucas Boye (Grenada)

ST: Jose Sand (Lanus)

First XI

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Gold

Rare Players: Min 7

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 27

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Alban Lafont (Nantes)

LB: Anthony Caci (Mainz)

CB: Oumar Solet (RB Salzburg)

CB: Evan Ndicka (Roma)

RB: Valentin Rosier (Besiktas)

CDM: Boubakary Soumare (Sevilla)

LM: Alexis Flips (Anderlecht)

CM: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

CM: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

RM: Sandy Baltimore (PSG)

ST: Moussa Dembele (Ettifaq)

How to complete Hybrid Nations SBC in EA FC 24: Cheapest solutions

EA SPORTS SBCs are an ideal way to earn coins early in Ultimate Team.

The Final Four

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same Nation: Max 4

Same Club: Max 4

Rare Players: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 15

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Cláudio Ramos (Porto)

CB: Pol Moreno (Racing Club)

CB: Artur Jorge (Farense)

CB: Pulido (SD Huesca)

LM: Ted Cann (West Brom)

CM: Kyle Bartley (West Brom)

CM: Freddie Woodman (Preston)

RM: Pablo Felip (FC Famalicao)

CAM: Toni Fuidias (Girona)

ST: Higinio (Albacete)

ST: Henrique Araújo (FC Famalicao)

Six of The Best

Requirements:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Nation: Max 3

Same Club: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution

GK: Katie Lund (Racing Louisville)

LB: Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

CB: Lilla Turanyi (Leverkusen)

CB: Michaela Specht (Hoffenheim)

RB: Alina Axtmann (SC Freiburg)

LM: Stefan Frei (Sounders FC)

CM: Laura Vogt (FC Koln)

CM: Adriana Achcińska (FC Koln)

RM: Etxeita (SD Amorebieta)

ST: Juan Carlos (Girona)

ST: Brenna Lovera (Glasgow City FC)

Elite Eight

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 8

Same Nation: Max 2

Same Club: Max 3

Rare Players: Min 5

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 21

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos (Nottingham Forest)

LB: Misa (Real Madrid)

CB: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle Utd)

CB: Lilla Turanyi (Leverkusen)

RB: Sylwia Matysik (Leverkusen)

CM: Miray Cin (Hoffenheim)

CM: Gia Corley (FC Koln)

CM: Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest)

LW: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

RW: Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid)

ST: Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim)

Around The World

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Rare Players: Min 8

Squad Rating: Min 81

Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Alessandro Sorrentino (Monza)

LWB: Mario Rui (Napoli)

CB: Griedge Mbock (Lyon)

CB: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

CB: Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

RWB: Viola Calligaris (PSG)

CM: Dominika Grabowska (FC Fleury 91)

CM: Rachel Corboz (Stade de Reims)

CAM: Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

ST: Luka Jovic (AC Milan)

ST: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana)

How to complete League and Nation Hybrid SBC in EA FC 24: Cheapest solutions

EA Sports

The Challenger

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 2

Same League: Max 6

Same Nation: Max 6

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32

Number of Players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

LB: Verena Hanshaw (Frankfurt)

CB: Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord)

CB: Celina Degen (FC Koln)

RB: Joel Veltman (Brighton)

LM: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

CM: Branco van den Boomen (Ajax)

CM: Donny van de Beek (Manchester Utd)

RM: Julia Hickelsberger (Hoffenheim)

ST: Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

ST: Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolves)

Advanced

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same League: Max 5

Same Nation: Max 6

Squad Rating: Min 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 29

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

LB: Borna Sosa (Ajax)

CB: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

CB: James Tarkowski (Everton)

RB: Joel Veltman (Brighton)

LM: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

CM: Branco van den Boomen (Ajax)

CM: Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest)

CM: Joey Veerman (PSV)

RM: Bethany England (Spurs)

ST: Luuk de Jong (PSV)

Fiendish

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 4

Nationalities: Exactly 5

Same League: Max 4

Same Nation: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Laetitia Philippe (Havre)

LB: Marcos Alonso (Barcelona)

CB: Tainara (Bayern Munich)

CB: Raul Albiol (Villarreal)

RB: Sophia Kleinherne (Frankfurt)

CDM: Nicola Bagnolini (Bologna)

CDM: Oriol Romeu (Barcelona)

CAM: Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich)

CAM: Gaetane Thiney (Paris FC)

ST: Sandra Starke (RB Leipzig)

ST: Mathilde Bourdieu (Paris FC)

Puzzle Master

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 5

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Club: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20

Number of players in Squad: 11

Solution:

GK: Emily Boyd (Chicago Red Stars)

CB: Tainara (Bayern Munich)

CB: Katie Lind (Houston Dash)

CB: Alana Cook (OL Reign)

LM: Vincenzo Griffo (SC Freiburg)

CM: Meret Felde (SC Freiburg)

CM: Gia Corley (Hoffenheim)

RM: Julia Hickelsberger (Hoffenheim)

LW: Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina)

RW: Lea Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir (Leverkusen)

ST: Neto (Bournemouth)

These were the cheapest solutions for the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League and Nation Hybrid SBCs in EA FC 24. For more on EA Sports FC 24, check out our other guides:

Does EA Sports FC have crossplay? | Is EA SPORTS FC be free to play? | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is EA Sports FC 24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | EA Sports FC best player ratings

Article continues after ad