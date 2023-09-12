EA FC 24 Web App guide: Companion App release date, features & more

EA FC 24 hits store shelves soon, and the best way to get a head start in Ultimate Team is through the Web and Companion apps. Here is everything you need to know about both useful tools.

Some fans think their Ultimate Team journey begins when FC 24 officially launches. However, seasoned veterans know the festivities kick off well before anyone actually plays their first match. The Web and Companion Apps provide a simple way for players to start building their dream teams from the comfort of their phones or Computers.

Anything non-gameplay related in Ultimate Team can be done using the apps. If players want to make the most of their 10-hour trial periods, a pro tip is to strictly use all 10 hours on gameplay and then use the apps to do everything else, like SBCs, opening packs, or buying and selling players.

Let’s jump right into everything you need to know to get started.

EA SPORTS

Contents

EA FC 24 FC 24 Web App & Companion App expected release date

There has been no announcement of when the EA FC 24 Web app will go live, but reliable new source DonkTrading reported it will go live on September 20, 2023. It’s important to take leaks with a grain of salt until EA officially confirms a release date.

Last year, The FIFA 23 Web App went live three days before the Ultimate Edition owners got their hands on the game. We predict FC 24 will follow the same timeline.

And then, operating under the same logic as last year, the new companion will most likely launch on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

These dates are purely speculation until EA provides official confirmation.

EA FC 24 Web App features

Here is a list of all the expected Web App features:

Change your Ultimate Team squads

Apply consumables

Claim Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champs rewards

Complete SBCs

Buy and sell players on the FUT Transfer Market

Open Ultimate Team Packs

Recover quick sold players

EA SPORTS

How to use EA FC 24 Web App & Comapnion App

The EA FC Web App will be on the official EA website when it launches. Players can find the Companion App on either the App Store or Google Play, depending on if you are an iPhone or Android owner.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to access the Web App:

Head to the official EA FC 24 website. Select ‘Web App.’ Log in using the email address and password tied to your EA account. Begin managing your Ultimate Team.

The next is a simple walkthrough on how to enter the Companion App:

Go to your platform’s app store. Search ‘EA FC 24.’ Download the app. Go in and prepare your Ultimate Team.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Web App and Companion App. We will provide an update when we know the official release dates for both services.