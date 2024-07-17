EA FC 25 Web & Companion App guide: Release, features, transfer market & moreEA SPORTS
Since their launch, both Web and Companion Apps have proven very useful helping EA Sports FC fans virtually manage their teams. If you still don’t know what they do, here’s a full rundown to get you up to speed before EA FC 25 launches.
With the Web and Companion Apps, EA Sports found a way to keep their users connected to the football sim without them having to be actively logged into the game.
Whether from their phones or PCs, the apps allow them to build and edit their squads at any given moment, helping them progress with all the features included.
EA FC 25 apps release dates
Both apps are currently live for players who are still enjoying the EA FC 24 content, but before the launch of EA FC 25, they will have a full reset.
Given that the game’s release is set for September 27, 2024, with Early Access going live 7 days prior, both FC Ultimate Team Web App and Companion App should be up and running a little before that.
Web & Companion App main features
Players can do everything non-gameplay related from the comfort of their phones or PCs with these apps, including the following:
- Build and edit Ultimate Team squads
- Set and change formations, custom tactics, and player instructions
- Buy and sell players from the FUT Transfer Market
- Apply consumables
- Change Managers
- Check objectives and claim Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champs rewards
- Complete SBCs
- Upgrade players with Evolutions
- Customize your Club and Stadium (kits, ball, structure, stands, pitch, and more)
- Access to Quick Sell Recovery
- Access to Team of the Week
- Access to the UT Store
- Access the Leaderboards
Can you open packs in Web & Companion apps?
Yes, you can open Ultimate Team packs in the Web and Companion apps. To do so, you must go to the Store tab and then pick the ‘Packs’ option.
All your currently available packs will be displayed there and you can choose which one to open. A short animation will appear to reveal the first player and then you’ll be taken to the list with the rest of the pack’s content and the actions to follow.
Remember that, in case of purchase, you can check the probabilities of each pack, which details the likelihood of what you’ll get.
How to unlock the Transfer Market in Web & Companion Apps
If you don’t have automatic access to the Transfer Market when opening the apps, it means you need to earn it by playing the game and following EAS FC rules.
Regular players looking to unlock the Transfer Market need to play 2 active days in Ultimate Team mode (one active day is when you’ve played three full matches).
Players who have more than one account per device (those who share with friends or family) must complete at least 4 active days. Depending on the number of UT accounts, it could take longer.
For the playtime to be registered, you must enable the game to follow your Playtime:
- Open the Web or Companion apps
- Go to ‘Settings’
- Slide the ‘Enable Playtime’ bar
- Tap ‘Yes’ on the pop-up window
How to access EA FC 25 apps
The EA FC Ultimate Team Web App is available on the official EA website. Players can find the Companion App on either the App Store or Google Play, depending on if you are an iPhone or Android owner.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to access the Web App:
- Head to the official EA FC website.
- Select ‘FC Web App.’
- Log in using the email address and password tied to your EA account.
- Begin managing your Ultimate Team.
Here’s a quick walkthrough on how to enter the Companion App on mobile devices:
- Go to your platform’s app store.
- Search ‘EA FC companion.’
- Download the app.
- Open the app, log in, and start building or editing your Ultimate Team squad.
That’s all you need to know about the Web and Companion Apps for EA FC 25. Learn how to get access to the closed beta, and learn all about the licenses and FC IQ feature, too.