FIFA 23 ICON cards list: Romario, Villa & Alonso leaked

EA SPORTS will add a new set of ICON cards in FIFA 23, adding to the star-studded list assembled over a few years. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 cards, including leaks, confirmed names, and more details.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to feature some of football’s biggest names, including ICONs and Heroes that dominated the sport during their careers.

These two sets of cards represent some of football’s best players from years gone by, and following some Hero leaks, details about Legends coming to FIFA 23 have also surfaced.

Here’s everything we know so far, from leaked cards to confirmed FIFA 23 ICONs.

FIFA 23 ICON leaks

Romario – Brazil

The first name touted for inclusion in the FIFA 23 ICON list is a Brazilian icon, Romario. The striker scored over 750 goals in his career but these days, he does have some involvement in politics, as a Member of the Federal Senate of Brazil.

The leak was provided by FutZone, who later claimed such political involvement could rule him out of the running.

Xabi Alonso – Spain

The next FIFA 23 ICON expected to show up is Xabi Alonso, as revealed by FUT Sheriff. In a glittering 18-year career, the Spaniard won the Champion League twice, the World Cup, and European Championships.

This playmaker is a star that fans have been calling for since his retirment in 2017, and would be a worthy inclusion on the FIFA 23 ICON list.

David Villa – Spain

Sticking in Spain, David Villa has also been leaked by FUT Sheriff. The World Cup winner made his name at Valencia, where he scored 107 LaLiga goals in five years, before moving on to bag two league titles and a Champion League with Barcelona.

With fellow striker Fernando Torres already in the game, it was only a matter of time before El Guaje arrived.

Alfredo Di Stefano – Argentina

Rounding out the leaked Icons so far is Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the best forwards the game has ever seen, scoring 418 goals in 510 games for the Galacticos.

Di Stefano has been one of the biggest omissions from the ICON roster in past years, and it looks as though FIFA 23 will finally put things right.

As is the case with any reportedly leaked details, the accuracy of the information will not be made clear until official sources offer clarification.

Therefore, we would advise this is taken with a pinch of salt for the time being.

A-Z of confirmed FIFA 23 ICONs

EA SPORTS Wayne Rooney joined the ICON club last year, and more will be heading to FIFA 23.

Two ICON cards were removed, for different reasons, in the previous installment and are not expected to return, at the time of writing. These are Marc Overmars and Diego Maradona.

The following Legends will be included in FIFA 23 – just like they were in FIFA 22.

Alan Shearer (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Alessandro Del Piero (CF, 87/ CF 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 87/ CF 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Alessandro Nesta (CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 93)

(CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 93) Andrea Pirlo (CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 92/ CM 93)

(CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 92/ CM 93) Andrij Schewtschenko (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ashley Cole (LB, 85/ LB, 87/ LB, 89/ LB 90)

(LB, 85/ LB, 87/ LB, 89/ LB 90) Bastian Schweinsteiger (LM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ RM 93)

(LM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ RM 93) Bobby Moore (CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 92/ CB 93)

(CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 92/ CB 93) Cafu (RB, 88/ RB, 90/ RWB, 93/ RWB 94)

(RB, 88/ RB, 90/ RWB, 93/ RWB 94) Carles Puyol (RB, 86/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 94)

(RB, 86/ CB, 90/ CB, 92/ CB 94) Carlos Alberto (CB, 87/ RB, 90/ RB, 93/ RB 94)

(CB, 87/ RB, 90/ RB, 93/ RB 94) Christian Vieri (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 90/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 90/ ST 92) Christo Stoichkov (ST, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Clarence Seedorf (CM, 85/ CM, 88/ CAM, 91/ CM 93)

(CM, 85/ CM, 88/ CAM, 91/ CM 93) Claude Makélélé (RM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(RM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) David Beckham (CM, 87/ RM, 89/ RM, 92/ RM 94)

(CM, 87/ RM, 89/ RM, 92/ RM 94) David Trezeguet (ST, 86/ ST, 89/ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 89/ST, 91/ ST 92) Davor Suker (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Deco (CAM, 85/ CAM, 87/ CM, 90/ LM 91)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 87/ CM, 90/ LM 91) Dennis Bergkamp (CF, 87/ CAM, 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 87/ CAM, 90/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Didier Drogba (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Edwin Van der Sar (87/ 89/ 91/ 92)

(87/ 89/ 91/ 92) Emilio Butragueno (ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Emmanuel Petit (LB, 85/ CDM, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(LB, 85/ CDM, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Eric Cantona (CF, 88/ CF, 90/ ST, 93/ CF 94)

(CF, 88/ CF, 90/ ST, 93/ CF 94) Eusebio (CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 93/ CF 94)

(CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 93/ CF 94) Fabio Cannavaro (CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 93)

(CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 93) Ferenc Puskas (CF, 91/ ST, 92/ ST, 94, ST 95)

(CF, 91/ ST, 92/ ST, 94, ST 95) Fernando Hierro (CB, 86/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CB, 86/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Fernando Torres (ST, 85/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 85/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Filipo Inzaghi (ST, 85/ ST, 87/, ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/, ST, 90/ ST 91) Franco Baresi (CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB, 93/ CB 94)

(CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB, 93/ CB 94) Frank Lampard (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 86/ CB, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 86/ CB, 88/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Garrincha (RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RW, 94/ RW 95)

(RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RW, 94/ RW 95) Gary Lineker (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Gennaro Gattuso (CM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 89/ CDM 90)

(CM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 89/ CDM 90) George Best (RW, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 93/ RW 94)

(RW, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 93/ RW 94) Gheorghe Hagi (CAM, 85/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LM 92)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LM 92) Gianfranco Zola (CF, 85/ CF, 87/ ST, 90/ CF 91)

(CF, 85/ CF, 87/ ST, 90/ CF 91) Gianluca Zambrotta (RWB, 86/ LB, 87/ RB, 89/ RB 91)

(RWB, 86/ LB, 87/ RB, 89/ RB 91) Henrik Larsson (ST, 86/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 86/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Hernan Crespo (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Hidetoshi Nakata (CAM, 85/ CAM, 86/ CAM, 88/ CAM 89)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 86/ CAM, 88/ CAM 89) Hugo Sanchez (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Ian Rush (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ian Wright (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST 90)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST 90) Iker Casillas (87/ 89/ 92/ 93)

(87/ 89/ 92/ 93) Jari Litmanen (CF, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91)

(CF, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91) Javier Zanetti (LB, 87/ RB, 88/ RB, 92/ RB 93)

(LB, 87/ RB, 88/ RB, 92/ RB 93) Jay-Jay Okocha (RM, 85/ CAM, 87/ RM, 90/ CAM 91)

(RM, 85/ CAM, 87/ RM, 90/ CAM 91) Johan Cruyff (CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 94/ CF 95)

(CF, 89/ CF, 91/ ST, 94/ CF 95) John Barnes (CAM, 86/ LW, 87/ LW, 89/ LM 90)

(CAM, 86/ LW, 87/ LW, 89/ LM 90) Juan Roman Riquelme (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 93)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 93) Juan Sebastian Veron (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Kaká (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Kenny Dalglish (ST, 87/ CF, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ CF, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Laurent Blanc (CAM, 85/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CAM, 85/ CB, 89/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Lewy Yashin (89/ 91/ 94/ 95)

(89/ 91/ 94/ 95) Lothar Matthäus (CB, 88/ CDM, 91/ CM, 93/ CM 94)

(CB, 88/ CDM, 91/ CM, 93/ CM 94) Luis Figo (CAM, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RM 93)

(CAM, 88/ RW, 90/ RW, 92/ RM 93) Luis Hernandez (ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91)

(ST, 85/ ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST 91) Marcel Desailly (CB, 87/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 92)

(CB, 87/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 92) Marco Van Basten (ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST, 93/ ST 94)

(ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST, 93/ ST 94) Michael Ballack (CM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Michael Essien (CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Michael Laudrup (CF, 85/ LW, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CF, 85/ LW, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Michael Owen (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Miroslav Klose (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85/ RB, 88/ RB, 90/ CB 91)

(CB, 85/ RB, 88/ RB, 90/ CB 91) Paolo Maldini (LB, 88/ CB, 92/ CB, 94/ CB 95)

(LB, 88/ CB, 92/ CB, 94/ CB 95) Patrick Kluivert (ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 86/ ST, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Patrick Vieira (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Paul Scholes (CM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CM, 87/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Pavel Nedved (LM, 86/ LM, 89/ LM, 91/ CAM 92)

(LM, 86/ LM, 89/ LM, 91/ CAM 92) Pele (CF, 91/ CF, 95/ CAM, 98/ CAM 99)

(CF, 91/ CF, 95/ CAM, 98/ CAM 99) Pep Guardiola (CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91)

(CDM, 85/ CDM, 87/ CDM, 90/ CDM 91) Peter Schmeichel (86/ 90/ 92/ 93)

(86/ 90/ 92/ 93) Petr Cech (86/ 88/ 91/ 92)

(86/ 88/ 91/ 92) Philipp Lahm (LB, 87/ RB, 89/ CDM, 91/ CDM 92)

(LB, 87/ RB, 89/ CDM, 91/ CDM 92) Raúl (CF, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 92/ CF 93)

(CF, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 92/ CF 93) Rio Ferdinand (CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB 91)

(CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 90/ CB 91) Rivaldo (CAM, 87/ CF, 90/ LW, 92/ CAM 93)

(CAM, 87/ CF, 90/ LW, 92/ CAM 93) Roberto Baggio (CF, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM, 93/ CAM 94)

(CF, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM, 93/ CAM 94) Roberto Carlos (LB, 86/ LB, 88/ LB, 91/ LB 92)

(LB, 86/ LB, 88/ LB, 91/ LB 92) Roberto Pires (CAM, 85/ LM, 88/ LM, 91/ LM 92)

(CAM, 85/ LM, 88/ LM, 91/ LM 92) Robin Van Persie (ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92)

(ST, 87/ ST, 89/ ST, 91/ ST 92) Ronald Koeman (CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 93)

(CB, 85/ CB, 88/ CB, 91/ CB 93) Ronaldinho (CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LW, 94/ LW 95)

(CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ LW, 94/ LW 95) Ronaldo (ST, 90/ ST, 94/ ST, 96, ST 97)

(ST, 90/ ST, 94/ ST, 96, ST 97) Roy Keane (CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91)

(CM, 86/ CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM 91) Rui Costa (CAM, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91)

(CAM, 85/ CAM, 88/ CAM, 90/ CAM 91) Ruud Gullit (CM, 86/ CM, 90/ CF, 93/ CF 94)

(CM, 86/ CM, 90/ CF, 93/ CF 94) Ruud van Nistelrooy (ST, 86/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 86/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Ryan Giggs (LM, 87/ LM, 89/ LM, 92/ LM 93)

(LM, 87/ LM, 89/ LM, 92/ LM 93) Samuel Eto’o (ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93)

(ST, 87/ ST, 90/ ST, 92/ ST 93) Socrates (CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92)

(CAM, 87/ CAM, 89/ CAM, 91/ CAM 92) Sol Campbell (CB, 85/ CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB 90)

(CB, 85/ CB, 87/ CB, 89/ CB 90) Steven Gerrad (CDM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92)

(CDM, 86/ CM, 89/ CM, 91/ CM 92) Thierry Henry (LW, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 93/ ST 94)

(LW, 87/ LW, 90/ ST, 93/ ST 94) Wayne Rooney (CAM, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 93)

(CAM, 86/ CF, 88/ ST, 91/ ST 93) Xavi (CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 93/ CM 94)

(CM, 88/ CM, 90/ CM, 93/ CM 94) Zinedine Zidane (CM, 91/ CAM, 94/ CAM, 96, CAM 97)

That’s everything we know about FIFA 23 ICON cards, at the time of writing. Keep checking back for more leaks, updates, rumors, and confirmed Legends coming in the next game.

For more FIFA 23, check out our other pages:

