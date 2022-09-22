Best FIFA 23 players to sign in Web App: 9 cards to buy before full game release

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has multiple avenues to make coins, one of which is buying players before the game releases who might be worth a pretty penny at launch.

It’s true that sometimes FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode can be a complete lottery when it comes to the transfer market, such is the erratic nature of it.

Certain events and scenarios can influence player prices e.g Team of the Year causing a complete market crash and reducing the value of players to as low as half as much as they were a week before.

So, we’re going to try and identify some players that could be worth investing in now using the Web App ahead of FIFA 23’s early access, as well as the official launch, when everyone can get stuck in.

FIFA 23 players you must sign using the Web App

Andre Silva – Bundesliga – ST – 82

Even though his overall has dipped by two since FIFA 22, he still remains a great option for putting together League and Nation SBCs due to the rarity of his country in relation to the division he’s in.

Factor in that he’s a Striker that you can stick up top out of the way and we think he’s a steal for his versatility in SBCs.

Current estimated price: 800 Coins

Nelson Semedo – Premier League – RWB – 80

The ‘RWB’ tag is what may be hindering Nelson Semedo’s price right now as he won’t come up in RB searches and players will be put off by having to switch his primary position.

It’s likely that in the new chemistry system he’ll have ‘RB’ as a secondary position, and his speed and athleticism make him one of the league’s best choices, and we could envisage his price going up quite easily.

Current estimated price: 1,000

EA Sports Not everyone can afford the premium players in FIFA 23.

Keylor Navas – Ligue 1 – GK – 88

For some reason, an 88-rated Keylor Navas is not even reaching five figures in terms of his price — and we find that baffling.

Aside from being a solid, high-rated option, he is perfect for those brutal SBCs that need tons of high-rated players, and his price is certain to rise in the game.

Current estimated price: 6,500

Manuel Akanji – Premier League – CB – 81

Whereas Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will be grabbing the headlines when people search for quality Manchester City center-backs, don’t overlook Akanji.

Great pace, great defending stats, and will likely become a starter for most beginner Premier League squads/reasonably priced teams.

Current estimated price: 3,600 coins

EA Sports While Van Dijk will cost a bomb from start to finish, look for those cheaper players who can turn a decent profit.

Marco Reus – Bundesliga – CAM – 85

Another trip to Germany here and Marco Reus is another one with a strangely low price considering he’s still a top-rated player that will be hugely beneficial to SBCs and you will come to relish pulling out of a pack for fodder.

Despite all his injuries, EA have given him a generous 70 Pace with amazing Passing, Shooting, and Dribbling stats. Stock up on Reus’ while you can!

Current estimated price: 3,100

Iago Aspas – La Liga – ST – 85

Even at 35 years of age, Iago Aspas continue to stay in the FIFA gods’ good books, not just in terms of rating, but in terms of stats too.

The evergreen striker is still a very usable forward and, as with many players in this guide, is a perfect and easy link-up for SBCs. A steal at this price and will surely go up.

Current estimated price: 2,800

EA Sports If you’re thrifty and dedicated enough, then you might be able to snag yourself an Mbappe in the future in FIFA 23 Ultimate team.

Denis Zakaria – Premier League – CDM – 81

Slap on a Chemistry Style card and this guy is going to be a monster, it’s as simple as that.

He’s 6’3, has desirable pace, and his defensive stats are nothing to scoff at. Trust us, Zakaria will shoot up in price once people sus out that he’s one of the best CDM options — and not just in the PL.

Current estimated price: 10,750

Ronald Araujo – La Liga – CB – 83

Could he be an early contender for FIFA 23’s Presnel Kimpembe, the scourge of so many FIFA 22 teams? He’s not quite as spritely as Kimpembe was, but he’s packing a great card at a low, low price for what he offers.

If you don’t want to use him, his estimated price, as of writing, is worth considering and could be a solid investment, not least for his SBC potential.

Current estimated price: 4,000

Ousmane Dembele – La Liga – RW – 83

We’re actually going to stick with Barcelona for this last one as it’s also an expensive one, but potentially a sound investment — although we realize getting this many coins so early will be tricky unless you’re lucky.

30K for a French/La Liga winger is unreal, and in recent years he’s been double this price and more. He’s still 5*/5* and is easily one of the fastest players in the FIFA Ultimate Team. He’s worth snagging for yourself as his price is going to go up, but if you can get the coins together, there might be some tidy profit to be made.

Current estimated price: 31,750

