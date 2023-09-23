EA FC 24: Cheapest 85 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team

For those who need quick help with the completion of Squad Building Challenges in EA FC 24, here’s an overview of the cheapest 85 OVR item in Football Ultimate Team.

For the players who are just starting out in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team, it’s essential to find cheap players to start the grind.

Or, cheap players can be used as fodder for Squad Building Challenges.

Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at which 85 OVR players in FUT are the cheapest.

Updated, September 23, 2023

Cheap 85 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24

Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 85 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):

Name Country Position Team Price Hakan Çalhanoğlu Turkey CM AC Milan (Serie A) 3,100 Kailen Sheridan Canada GK San Diego Wave (NWSL) 3,100 Becky Sauerbrunn USA CB Portland Thorns (NWSL) 3,200 Aymeric Laporte Spain CB Al Nassr (Saudi Pro) 3,200 Rachel Daly England ST Aston Villa (Barclays WSL) 3,200 Amandine Henry France CDM Angel City FC (NWSL) 3,200 Khadija Shaw Jamaica ST Manchester City (Premier League) 3,300 Kieran Trippier England RB Newcastle United (Premier League) 3,300 Millie Bright England CB Chelsea (Barclays WSL) 3,400 Keira Walsh England CDM FC Barcelona (Liga F) 3,400 Ona Batlle Pascual Spain RB FC Barcelona (Liga F) 3,500 Megan Rapinoe USA LM OL Reign (NWSL) 3,500 Merle Frohms Germany GK VfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL) 3,500 Svenja Huth Germany RM VfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL) 3,500 Yassine Bounou Morocco GK Al Hilal (Saudi Pro) 3,500

All the cards listed here are base items, and each sells for 3,500 Coins or less at the time of writing.

However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

