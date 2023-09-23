GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24: Cheapest 85 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team

Chelsea football players in EA Sports FC 24Electronic Arts

For those who need quick help with the completion of Squad Building Challenges in EA FC 24, here’s an overview of the cheapest 85 OVR item in Football Ultimate Team.

For the players who are just starting out in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team, it’s essential to find cheap players to start the grind.

Or, cheap players can be used as fodder for Squad Building Challenges.

Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at which 85 OVR players in FUT are the cheapest.

Updated, September 23, 2023

Cheap 85 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24

Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 85 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):

NameCountryPositionTeamPrice
Hakan ÇalhanoğluTurkeyCMAC Milan (Serie A)3,100
Kailen SheridanCanadaGKSan Diego Wave (NWSL)3,100
Becky SauerbrunnUSACBPortland Thorns (NWSL)3,200
Aymeric LaporteSpainCBAl Nassr (Saudi Pro)3,200
Rachel DalyEnglandSTAston Villa (Barclays WSL)3,200
Amandine HenryFranceCDMAngel City FC (NWSL)3,200
Khadija ShawJamaicaSTManchester City (Premier League)3,300
Kieran TrippierEnglandRBNewcastle United (Premier League)3,300
Millie BrightEnglandCBChelsea (Barclays WSL)3,400
Keira WalshEnglandCDMFC Barcelona (Liga F)3,400
Ona Batlle PascualSpainRBFC Barcelona (Liga F)3,500
Megan RapinoeUSALMOL Reign (NWSL)3,500
Merle FrohmsGermanyGKVfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL)3,500
Svenja HuthGermanyRMVfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL)3,500
Yassine BounouMoroccoGKAl Hilal (Saudi Pro)3,500

All the cards listed here are base items, and each sells for 3,500 Coins or less at the time of writing.

However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

