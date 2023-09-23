EA FC 24: Cheapest 85 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team
For those who need quick help with the completion of Squad Building Challenges in EA FC 24, here’s an overview of the cheapest 85 OVR item in Football Ultimate Team.
For the players who are just starting out in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team, it’s essential to find cheap players to start the grind.
Or, cheap players can be used as fodder for Squad Building Challenges.
Whatever the case may be, here’s a look at which 85 OVR players in FUT are the cheapest.
Updated, September 23, 2023
Cheap 85 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24
Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 85 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):
|Name
|Country
|Position
|Team
|Price
|Hakan Çalhanoğlu
|Turkey
|CM
|AC Milan (Serie A)
|3,100
|Kailen Sheridan
|Canada
|GK
|San Diego Wave (NWSL)
|3,100
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|USA
|CB
|Portland Thorns (NWSL)
|3,200
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|CB
|Al Nassr (Saudi Pro)
|3,200
|Rachel Daly
|England
|ST
|Aston Villa (Barclays WSL)
|3,200
|Amandine Henry
|France
|CDM
|Angel City FC (NWSL)
|3,200
|Khadija Shaw
|Jamaica
|ST
|Manchester City (Premier League)
|3,300
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|RB
|Newcastle United (Premier League)
|3,300
|Millie Bright
|England
|CB
|Chelsea (Barclays WSL)
|3,400
|Keira Walsh
|England
|CDM
|FC Barcelona (Liga F)
|3,400
|Ona Batlle Pascual
|Spain
|RB
|FC Barcelona (Liga F)
|3,500
|Megan Rapinoe
|USA
|LM
|OL Reign (NWSL)
|3,500
|Merle Frohms
|Germany
|GK
|VfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL)
|3,500
|Svenja Huth
|Germany
|RM
|VfL Wolfsburg (GPFBL)
|3,500
|Yassine Bounou
|Morocco
|GK
|Al Hilal (Saudi Pro)
|3,500
All the cards listed here are base items, and each sells for 3,500 Coins or less at the time of writing.
However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.
