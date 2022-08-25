FIFA 23 fastest players predictions: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together our predictions for who we believe will be the fastest strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders in the game.

It’s true that a player’s speed isn’t everything, you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.

Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.

Without further ado, here are our complete predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Predictions for the top 10 fastest players in FIFA 23

EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, so it’s entirely possible that EA will unexpectedly downgrade and upgrade the world’s fastest players

So, for now, here are our predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23.

Player Predicted Pace Club Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers Alphonso Davies 96 Bayern Munich Vinicius Jr 96 Real Madrid Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG Moussa Diaby 95 Bayer Leverkusen Gerrit Holtmann 94 VfL Bochum Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford Georges Nkoudou 94 Besiktas Daniel James 94 Leeds United

Fastest attackers in FIFA 23 predictions

Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.

Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.

Player Predicted Pace Club Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers Vinicius Jr 96 Real Madrid Moussa Diaby 95 Bayer Leverkusen Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford Frank Acheampong 94 Shenzhen F.C Inaki Williams 94 Atletico Bilbao Hirving Lozano 93 Napoli Gyrano Kerk 93 Lokomotiv Moscow Patson Daka 93 Leicester City Jeremy Doku 93 Rennes Ousmane Dembele 92 Barcelona Fabian Castillo 92 Tijuana Antony 92 Ajax Neymar Jr. 91 PSG Timo Werner 91 RB Leipzig Raheem Sterling 91 Chelsea Federico Chiesa 91 Juventus Keita Balde 91 Cagliari Ryan Kent 91 Rangers Emmanuel Boateng 91 Rio Ave Mama Samba Baldé 91 Troyes Sebastián Palacios 91 Panathinaikos Mohamed Salah 90 Liverpool Sadio Mane 90 Bayern Munich Donyell Malen 90 Borussia Dortmund Portu 90 Getafe Ihlas Bebou 90 Hoffenheim Adam Armstrong 90 Southampton Daniel Podence 90 Wolverhampton Wanderers Alberth Elis 90 Bordeaux Erling Haaland 90 Manchester City Rafael Leao 90 AC Milan

Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions

Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed, pace is key.

These are the midfielders we expect to be the fastest in FIFA 23.

Player Predicted Pace Club Gerrit Holtmann 94 VfL Bochum Georges Nkoudou 94 Besiktas Daniel James 94 Leeds United Rafa Ferreira Silva 94 Benfica Kingsley Coman 93 Bayern Munich Gelson Martins 93 AS Monaco Krepim Diatta 93 AS Monaco Luis Diaz 93 Liverpool Leon Bailey 93 Aston Villa Luis Quinones 93 Tigres UANL Alvaro Garcia Rivera 92 Rayo Vallecano Moses Simon 92 FC Nantes Amath Ndiaye 92 RCD Mallorca Allan Saint-Maximin 92 Newcastle United Raphinha 91 Barcelona Yimmi Chará 91 Portland Timbers Galeno 91 FC Porto Henry Onyekuru 91 Adana Demirspor Leroy Sane 90 Bayern Munich Marcus Rashford 90 Manchester United Lucas Moura 90 Tottenham Hotspur Mislav Oršić 90 Dinamo Zagreb Noni Madueke 90 PSV Eindhoven Justin Kluivert 90 AS Roma Jonathan Ikoné 90 Fiorentina

Fastest defenders in FIFA 23 predictions

Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.

Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.

Player Predicted Pace Club Alphonso Davies 96 Bayern Munich Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG Theo Hernandez 93 AC Milan Zaidu Sanusi 93 FC Porto Ferland Mendy 92 Real Madrid Kyle Walker 92 Manchester City Leonardo Spinazzola 92 AS Roma Jorge Sanchez 92 Ajax Manuel Lazzari 91 Lazio Ryan Fredericks 91 AFC Bournemouth Paulo Otavio 91 VfL Wolfsburg Jeremiah St. Juste 91 Sporting CP Yasser Al Shahrani 90 Al-Hilal Youcef Atal 90 OGC Nice Maxence Lacroix 89 VfL Wolfsburg Joakim Maehle 89 Atalanta Juan Cuadrado 89 Juventus Adria Giner Pedrosa 89 RCD Espanyol Jérôme Roussillon 88 VfL Wolfsburg Kevin Mbabu 88 Fulham Alexandre Moreno Lopera 88 Real Betis Hassane Kamara 88 Udinese Wilson Manafá 88 FC Porto Sergiño Dest 88 Barcelona Alex Grimaldo 87 Benfica Carlos Clerc Martínez 87 Elche Ridgeciano Haps 87 Venezia Nico Schulz 87 Borussia Dortmund

Even though these are predictions, for now, this should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace.

We will be updating this guide once we know the exact pace of each player listed above.

