FIFA 23 fastest players predictions: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together our predictions for who we believe will be the fastest strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders in the game.

It’s true that a player’s speed isn’t everything, you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.

Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.

Without further ado, here are our complete predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Predictions for the top 10 fastest players in FIFA 23

EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, so it’s entirely possible that EA will unexpectedly downgrade and upgrade the world’s fastest players

So, for now, here are our predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23.

PlayerPredicted PaceClub
Kylian Mbappe97PSG
Adama Traore96Wolverhampton Wanderers
Alphonso Davies96Bayern Munich
Vinicius Jr96Real Madrid
Achraf Hakimi95PSG
Moussa Diaby95Bayer Leverkusen
Gerrit Holtmann94VfL Bochum
Ismaila Sarr94Watford
Georges Nkoudou94Besiktas
Daniel James94Leeds United

Fastest attackers in FIFA 23 predictions

Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.

Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.

PlayerPredicted PaceClub
Kylian Mbappe97PSG
Adama Traore96Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vinicius Jr96Real Madrid
Moussa Diaby95Bayer Leverkusen
Ismaila Sarr94Watford
Frank Acheampong94Shenzhen F.C
Inaki Williams94Atletico Bilbao
Hirving Lozano93Napoli
Gyrano Kerk93Lokomotiv Moscow
Patson Daka93Leicester City
Jeremy Doku93Rennes
Ousmane Dembele92Barcelona
Fabian Castillo92Tijuana
Antony92Ajax
Neymar Jr.91PSG
Timo Werner91RB Leipzig
Raheem Sterling91Chelsea
Federico Chiesa91Juventus
Keita Balde91Cagliari
Ryan Kent91Rangers
Emmanuel Boateng91Rio Ave
Mama Samba Baldé91Troyes
Sebastián Palacios91Panathinaikos
Mohamed Salah90Liverpool
Sadio Mane90Bayern Munich
Donyell Malen90Borussia Dortmund
Portu90Getafe
Ihlas Bebou90Hoffenheim
Adam Armstrong90Southampton
Daniel Podence90Wolverhampton Wanderers
Alberth Elis90Bordeaux
Erling Haaland90Manchester City
Rafael Leao90AC Milan

Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions

Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed, pace is key.

These are the midfielders we expect to be the fastest in FIFA 23.

PlayerPredicted PaceClub
Gerrit Holtmann94VfL Bochum
Georges Nkoudou94Besiktas
Daniel James94Leeds United
Rafa Ferreira Silva94Benfica
Kingsley Coman93Bayern Munich
Gelson Martins93AS Monaco
Krepim Diatta93AS Monaco
Luis Diaz93Liverpool
Leon Bailey93Aston Villa
Luis Quinones93Tigres UANL
Alvaro Garcia Rivera92Rayo Vallecano
Moses Simon92FC Nantes
Amath Ndiaye92RCD Mallorca
Allan Saint-Maximin92Newcastle United
Raphinha91Barcelona
Yimmi Chará91Portland Timbers
Galeno91FC Porto
Henry Onyekuru91Adana Demirspor
Leroy Sane90Bayern Munich
Marcus Rashford90Manchester United
Lucas Moura90Tottenham Hotspur
Mislav Oršić90Dinamo Zagreb
Noni Madueke90PSV Eindhoven
Justin Kluivert90AS Roma
Jonathan Ikoné90Fiorentina

Fastest defenders in FIFA 23 predictions

Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.

Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.

PlayerPredicted PaceClub
Alphonso Davies96Bayern Munich
Achraf Hakimi95PSG
Theo Hernandez93AC Milan
Zaidu Sanusi93FC Porto
Ferland Mendy92Real Madrid
Kyle Walker92Manchester City
Leonardo Spinazzola92AS Roma
Jorge Sanchez92Ajax
Manuel Lazzari91Lazio
Ryan Fredericks91AFC Bournemouth
Paulo Otavio91VfL Wolfsburg
Jeremiah St. Juste91Sporting CP
Yasser Al Shahrani90Al-Hilal
Youcef Atal90 OGC Nice
Maxence Lacroix89VfL Wolfsburg
Joakim Maehle89Atalanta
Juan Cuadrado89Juventus
Adria Giner Pedrosa89RCD Espanyol
Jérôme Roussillon88VfL Wolfsburg
Kevin Mbabu88Fulham
Alexandre Moreno Lopera88Real Betis
Hassane Kamara88Udinese
Wilson Manafá88FC Porto
Sergiño Dest88Barcelona
Alex Grimaldo87Benfica
Carlos Clerc Martínez87Elche
Ridgeciano Haps87Venezia
Nico Schulz87Borussia Dortmund

Even though these are predictions, for now, this should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace.

We will be updating this guide once we know the exact pace of each player listed above.

