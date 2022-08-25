FIFA 23 fastest players predictions: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Pace is still prominent in FIFA 23 – especially in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve put together our predictions for who we believe will be the fastest strikers, wingers, midfielders, and defenders in the game.
It’s true that a player’s speed isn’t everything, you can have a 70-pace striker that you only have to press shoot with and they’ll bury a shot straight in the top corner.
Whereas a defender who’s not the fastest makes up for it with presence, physicality, and unbelievable intelligence on the pitch. Regardless, most FUT fans still tend to gravitate towards quick players so that if they’re hit on a counter-attack they’re covered, or so that they can effectively launch one themselves.
Without further ado, here are our complete predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Predictions for the top 10 fastest players in FIFA 23
EA likes to change things up from game to game based on real-life performances, so it’s entirely possible that EA will unexpectedly downgrade and upgrade the world’s fastest players
So, for now, here are our predictions for the fastest players in FIFA 23.
|Player
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Alphonso Davies
|96
|Bayern Munich
|Vinicius Jr
|96
|Real Madrid
|Achraf Hakimi
|95
|PSG
|Moussa Diaby
|95
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Gerrit Holtmann
|94
|VfL Bochum
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|Georges Nkoudou
|94
|Besiktas
|Daniel James
|94
|Leeds United
Fastest attackers in FIFA 23 predictions
Scoring goals is the key to winning football matches and to do this successfully in FIFA 23, chances are that you’re going to need some speedy wingers, and quick and direct strikers.
Pacey attackers are crucial to terrorize defenses and create more chances during the course of a match, so let’s go through the players we think will be at the top of this chart.
|Player
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Vinicius Jr
|96
|Real Madrid
|Moussa Diaby
|95
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|Frank Acheampong
|94
|Shenzhen F.C
|Inaki Williams
|94
|Atletico Bilbao
|Hirving Lozano
|93
|Napoli
|Gyrano Kerk
|93
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Patson Daka
|93
|Leicester City
|Jeremy Doku
|93
|Rennes
|Ousmane Dembele
|92
|Barcelona
|Fabian Castillo
|92
|Tijuana
|Antony
|92
|Ajax
|Neymar Jr.
|91
|PSG
|Timo Werner
|91
|RB Leipzig
|Raheem Sterling
|91
|Chelsea
|Federico Chiesa
|91
|Juventus
|Keita Balde
|91
|Cagliari
|Ryan Kent
|91
|Rangers
|Emmanuel Boateng
|91
|Rio Ave
|Mama Samba Baldé
|91
|Troyes
|Sebastián Palacios
|91
|Panathinaikos
|Mohamed Salah
|90
|Liverpool
|Sadio Mane
|90
|Bayern Munich
|Donyell Malen
|90
|Borussia Dortmund
|Portu
|90
|Getafe
|Ihlas Bebou
|90
|Hoffenheim
|Adam Armstrong
|90
|Southampton
|Daniel Podence
|90
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Alberth Elis
|90
|Bordeaux
|Erling Haaland
|90
|Manchester City
|Rafael Leao
|90
|AC Milan
Fastest midfielders in FIFA 23 predictions
Whether you need an Attacking Midfielder that can penetrate through the final third of the pitch to get a shot away or pick a pass, or a Defensive Midfielder who can spring around the middle of the park at speed, pace is key.
These are the midfielders we expect to be the fastest in FIFA 23.
|Player
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Gerrit Holtmann
|94
|VfL Bochum
|Georges Nkoudou
|94
|Besiktas
|Daniel James
|94
|Leeds United
|Rafa Ferreira Silva
|94
|Benfica
|Kingsley Coman
|93
|Bayern Munich
|Gelson Martins
|93
|AS Monaco
|Krepim Diatta
|93
|AS Monaco
|Luis Diaz
|93
|Liverpool
|Leon Bailey
|93
|Aston Villa
|Luis Quinones
|93
|Tigres UANL
|Alvaro Garcia Rivera
|92
|Rayo Vallecano
|Moses Simon
|92
|FC Nantes
|Amath Ndiaye
|92
|RCD Mallorca
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|92
|Newcastle United
|Raphinha
|91
|Barcelona
|Yimmi Chará
|91
|Portland Timbers
|Galeno
|91
|FC Porto
|Henry Onyekuru
|91
|Adana Demirspor
|Leroy Sane
|90
|Bayern Munich
|Marcus Rashford
|90
|Manchester United
|Lucas Moura
|90
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mislav Oršić
|90
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Noni Madueke
|90
|PSV Eindhoven
|Justin Kluivert
|90
|AS Roma
|Jonathan Ikoné
|90
|Fiorentina
Fastest defenders in FIFA 23 predictions
Even the best of the best will get a bit tetchy when they see a 90+ pace winger with unreal agility running at their backline.
Center-backs and full-backs with pace are crucial to withstanding the onslaught of pace abusers, so with that in mind, here are some rapid defenders to consider.
|Player
|Predicted Pace
|Club
|Alphonso Davies
|96
|Bayern Munich
|Achraf Hakimi
|95
|PSG
|Theo Hernandez
|93
|AC Milan
|Zaidu Sanusi
|93
|FC Porto
|Ferland Mendy
|92
|Real Madrid
|Kyle Walker
|92
|Manchester City
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|92
|AS Roma
|Jorge Sanchez
|92
|Ajax
|Manuel Lazzari
|91
|Lazio
|Ryan Fredericks
|91
|AFC Bournemouth
|Paulo Otavio
|91
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|91
|Sporting CP
|Yasser Al Shahrani
|90
|Al-Hilal
|Youcef Atal
|90
|OGC Nice
|Maxence Lacroix
|89
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Joakim Maehle
|89
|Atalanta
|Juan Cuadrado
|89
|Juventus
|Adria Giner Pedrosa
|89
|RCD Espanyol
|Jérôme Roussillon
|88
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Kevin Mbabu
|88
|Fulham
|Alexandre Moreno Lopera
|88
|Real Betis
|Hassane Kamara
|88
|Udinese
|Wilson Manafá
|88
|FC Porto
|Sergiño Dest
|88
|Barcelona
|Alex Grimaldo
|87
|Benfica
|Carlos Clerc Martínez
|87
|Elche
|Ridgeciano Haps
|87
|Venezia
|Nico Schulz
|87
|Borussia Dortmund
Even though these are predictions, for now, this should give you a good idea of what players to look forward to in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in terms of pace.
We will be updating this guide once we know the exact pace of each player listed above.
