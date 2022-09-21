How to get free FIFA 23 Web App rewards: Free packs, FUT coins & more

The FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App are great ways to get yourself a few packs, consumables, and coins before the game’s full release to give you a great advantage heading into Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has had quite a few nifty changes this year compared to previous iterations and this includes its chemistry system as well as new additions in FUT Moments.

One constant that doesn’t change though is the game’s adjacent apps that run alongside the main game mode — the FIFA Web App and Companion App.

Both applications work exactly the same and allow players to constantly check into their FIFA Ultimate Team account, even if they’re not at their console or computer. As well as this, it can also reap some great rewards if users continually log in before the game’s launch.

How to claim free coins and packs in FIFA 23 Web & Companion App

To obtain your free rewards for logging in, all you need to do is simply access either the Web App or the Companion App and log in to your FIFA Ultimate Team account.

Successfully doing so will prompt the system to confirm that you are eligible for a new reward, at which point you’ll just need to click a single button to redeem them.

To summarise:

Either download the FIFA 23 Companion App or go onto the FIFA 23 Web App Enter your login details for your Ultimate Team account Claim your daily rewards

What rewards can you get in the FIFA 23 Web & Companion App?

On your first visit to the Web App, or even Companion App, you’ll begin your Ultimate Team journey and be given multiple starter packs — the quantity and quality of them will depend on if you’ve played various iterations of Ultimate Team before.

After your first visit, like in previous years, we expect that you’ll either be able to get your hands on a fat stack of Ultimate Team coins to add to your total, or you’ll get one of the game’s packs each day.

The packs can be anywhere from a Consumables Pack to a Gold Pack.

How to get the FIFA 23 Web & Companion App

FIFA 23 Web App

You don’t need to do anything special to access FIFA 23’s Web App as you just need to simply head to the FIFA Ultimate Team Web App website using an internet connection.

FIFA 23 Companion App

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a quick and easy app that can get you straight to your account in the push of a button, then you’ll need the Companion App.

To do this:

Access your Android or ios phone. Head to your respective platform’s app store. Simply search for ‘FIFA Companion App.’ Press to download the app Open it up and login

Once you’ve logged in once, it should, hopefully, remember your details for future visits and make the process even more straightforward!

