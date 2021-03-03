Who is Jake Paul? Net worth, age, height, girlfriends, boxing - Dexerto

Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s most recognized – and most controversial – names. The younger brother of the notorious Paul siblings, with older brother Logan Paul he’s become one of YouTube’s largest characters.

The vlogger grew up on Vine, moved over to YouTube, and became an icon who had his own Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark. But odd behavior and the content in his videos made him a colorful character for his often young audience. Today, he’s been through fake love and fake marriages, and now spends much of his time challenging celebrities to boxing matches around the world, as well as a burgeoning music career.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul.

Jake Paul facts

How old is Jake Paul?

The YouTuber seems to have been around for decades, given his ubiquity and the multiple reinventions he’s gone through, but Jake Paul is just 24 years old.

Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 17, 1997. He dropped out of school when he became famous on Vine, then moved over to YouTube, which has propelled his career as a celebrity and boxer.

How Tall is Jake Paul?

The numerous boxing weigh-ins that have typified Jake Paul’s career over the last few years have allowed us some insight into Jake Paul’s height.

Standing at 6ft 1in (1.85m), he’s not as tall as his brother.

What is Jake Paul’s net worth?

The supercars in his garage and the garish, expensive clothing Jake Paul wears gives an indication into the YouTuber’s lifestyle. By one estimate, the youngster is worth $11.5 million.

Where does Jake Paul live?

Until recently, Jake Paul lived in a massive, $7 million mansion in the Calabasas hills. Christened the Team 10 House, Paul moved there in 2017 after conflicts with his previous neighbors over his antics while filming content for his YouTube channel.

In 2021, Paul announced in a video he felt he was sick of California and planned to move to Miami – though where he’ll go to, no one yet knows.

How did Jake Paul become famous?

Jake Paul on Vine

Jake Paul joined Vine, the short-form video app that was the precursor to TikTok, in September 2013. Shortly after, he also began posting longer videos on YouTube, starting in May 2014. Eventually, he left Vine after being part of a group of creators who demanded payment from the app for their popularity, focusing his attention on YouTube full-time.

Jake Paul on YouTube and Team 10

After two and a half years of posting on YouTube, Jake Paul launched an entertainment brand he called Team 10. The idea was it would be an influencer marketing agency and management firm for some of the site’s top creators, many of whom would live with Paul in his home.

Over time, a number of the original members of Team 10 left, and the organization is now a shell of its former self.

Jake Paul’s relationship with Logan Paul

The two Paul brothers have frequently bickered and argued, though they have repeatedly made up and reconciled. Some of their disputes have been friendly, though others involve allegations that one or the other has stolen their sibling’s girlfriends.

One of the most controversial moments between them occurred in 2017, when Jake Paul accused his older brother Logan of hooking up with former girlfriend Alissa Violet.

Jake Paul on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark

The YouTuber joined the cast of Disney Channel show Bizaardvark in 2015, but left in mid-2017 following repeated complaints by his neighbors in Los Angeles about his boorish behavior.

Paul was sued by the company that owned the house, and eventually left it for his Team 10 mansion.

Jake Paul’s FBI raid and arrest

Controversy continues to blight Jake Paul: in the summer of 2020, he filmed himself taking part in protests at an Arizona mall where many shops were looted. Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly in June 2020, though he denied taking part in any looting.

In August 2020, Jake Paul’s home was raided by the FBI, who said it was “filled with a small militia’s worth of weapons.” Following the raid, Paul dismissed “absurd” rumors that had spread about other possible reasons.

Jake Paul’s boxing career

Jake Paul vs Deji

In August 2018, the younger Paul brother took on the younger brother of UK YouTuber KSI, Deji, in a boxing match at Manchester Arena. Jake Paul won the bout after Deji’s team threw in the towel, ending the match. The bout was Paul’s first boxing match, and triggered an interest that has since continued throughout the second part of his career.

Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib

In January 2020, Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib took place in a standalone event booked by DAZN in Miami. Again, Paul showed his prowess, winning the bout in the first round by knockout after sending the British YouTuber to the canvas twice in short succession. The victory set up another bout, this time against Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Jake Paul took on the former NBA star, Nate Robinson, in another boxing match that took place in November 2020, winning the bout by knockout. Paul managed to knock the former basketballer down three times in two rounds, scoring a decisive victory.

Jake Paul’s dating history

Alissa Violet

Jake Paul’s love life has never been far from the headlines. His first prominent relationship as a star was with fellow Vine creator Alissa Voilet. Things ended badly between the pair though, as Violet said she was mentally abused and that the relationship was almost faked for content.

Tana Mongeau

Paul “married” to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau in a Las Vegas wedding, access to the livestream of which was sold online to fans. It’s never really been clear how serious the relationship was, but in Late 2019, Tana confirmed it was over. There was speculation that Jake had cheated on her with ex Erika Costell, but this was apparently an innocent meeting to clear the air.

Julia Rose

The “marriage” was short-lived, and in 2020 Jake Paul was dating MTV reality star Julia Rose, who recently was arrested for altering the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob”.

Jake Paul’s music career

As well as a successful career on YouTube, Jake Paul has released a number of diss tracks to further online conflicts with fellow creators. Perhaps the best known is “It’s Everyday Bro”, which when released in 2017 went platinum because of its success on streaming platforms.

Paul has since released a number of singles that have failed to chart worldwide, despite racking up significant views on YouTube.