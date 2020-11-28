How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Fight start time, stream, more - Dexerto

After months of back-and-forth, Jake Paul and Nate Robinson are finally stepping into the squared circle for their highly-anticipated boxing matchup. Here’s what you need to know.

YouTubers strapping on boxing gloves and squaring up with one another was kicked off by KSI and Joe Weller back in 2018. Since that point, it’s exploded – with KSI forging rivalries with the Paul brothers, and fighting Logan Paul in a professional, pay-per-view bout in Los Angeles.

Typically, it has been all about a YouTuber fighting another content creator, but Jake Paul’s next fight is a little different.

He’s fighting former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout – which is sure to be a spectacle itself. So, here’s what you need to know.

What time is Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson?

Despite the attention the YouTuber brings, the Paul vs Robinson bout isn’t the main event of the evening, so it’s hard to nail down an exact start time.

Some reports have suggested that the pair should make their ring walks at around 4 am GMT on Sunday, November 29. Though, in the US, that’ll still be Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm PST/11 pm EST given that the main event is due to start an hour later at 9 pm PST.

Of course, this could change given the results of the previous fights, so, if you don’t want to miss a moment of it, you’ll just have to tune in from the off.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson PPV & live stream

Speaking of how to watch the fight, there are a handful of different ways – it just depends on where you are in the world.

In the UK, BT Sports have the rights to the fight, and it’ll cost 19.95 through their Box Office service. This is also available online in case you don’t want to watch it on TV in the early hours.

If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to check with your cable provider, but it’ll cost $49.99 if they’re showing it. You can also access it through FiteTV and the TysonTriller website. Again, it’ll cost you $49.99.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight card

As for who else is in action on the card, it’s not full of YouTubers or other side shows like some of Paul’s other fights, but instead, actual professional bouts.

Former undefeated light-heavyweight star Badou Jack is in action, moving to Cruiserweight.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter

Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright

Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez

Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones

So, that’s everything you could want to know about the card, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update this article.

We’ll also have additional post-fight coverage of Paul’s bout, so make sure you check back with Dexerto for the results and reaction.