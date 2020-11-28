 How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Fight start time, stream, more - Dexerto
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Fight start time, stream, more

Published: 28/Nov/2020 12:34

by Connor Bennett
Jake Paul and Nate Robinson gearing up for a boxing match
Instagram: Jake Paul/YouTube: Nate Robinson

Jake Paul Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

After months of back-and-forth, Jake Paul and Nate Robinson are finally stepping into the squared circle for their highly-anticipated boxing matchup. Here’s what you need to know. 

YouTubers strapping on boxing gloves and squaring up with one another was kicked off by KSI and Joe Weller back in 2018. Since that point, it’s exploded – with KSI forging rivalries with the Paul brothers, and fighting Logan Paul in a professional, pay-per-view bout in Los Angeles. 

Typically, it has been all about a YouTuber fighting another content creator, but Jake Paul’s next fight is a little different.

He’s fighting former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout – which is sure to be a spectacle itself. So, here’s what you need to know. 

Jake Paul done with YouTube
Jake Paul/Instagram
Paul and Robinson have been going back-and-forth for months, with their fight being delayed previously.

What time is Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson?

Despite the attention the YouTuber brings, the Paul vs Robinson bout isn’t the main event of the evening, so it’s hard to nail down an exact start time. 

Some reports have suggested that the pair should make their ring walks at around 4 am GMT on Sunday, November 29. Though, in the US, that’ll still be Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm PST/11 pm EST given that the main event is due to start an hour later at 9 pm PST. 

Of course, this could change given the results of the previous fights, so, if you don’t want to miss a moment of it, you’ll just have to tune in from the off.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson PPV & live stream

Speaking of how to watch the fight, there are a handful of different ways – it just depends on where you are in the world. 

In the UK, BT Sports have the rights to the fight, and it’ll cost 19.95 through their Box Office service. This is also available online in case you don’t want to watch it on TV in the early hours. 

If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to check with your cable provider, but it’ll cost $49.99 if they’re showing it. You can also access it through FiteTV and the TysonTriller website. Again, it’ll cost you $49.99.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight card

As for who else is in action on the card, it’s not full of YouTubers or other side shows like some of Paul’s other fights, but instead, actual professional bouts. 

Former undefeated light-heavyweight star Badou Jack is in action, moving to Cruiserweight. 

  • Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
  • Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson
  • Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan
  • Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright
  • Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez
  • Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones

So, that’s everything you could want to know about the card, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update this article.

We’ll also have additional post-fight coverage of Paul’s bout, so make sure you check back with Dexerto for the results and reaction.

AOC raises $200K with star-studded Among Us Twitch stream

Published: 28/Nov/2020 11:53

by Luke Edwards
Innersloth/Wikimedia Commons

AoC Hasan xQc

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her insane Twitch streaming success with another exhibition of Among Us play. AOC aimed to raise money to “fight food and housing insecurity” on Thanksgiving.

AOC announced on November 26 that she would be joining Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh on an Among Us Twitch stream, and said: “Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?”

Not much did go wrong. AOC joined the likes of Hasan and the freshly unbanned xQc in a six-hour Twitch stream of pure Among Us betrayal and mind games.

Her dog, Deco, also made an appearance, although he was unable to help her out as she’d already been killed off in the ongoing round.

aoc on Twitch
AOC and her French Bulldog, Deco

AOC raises $200k during Among Us Twitch stream

After six hours, AOC announced that she had raised a staggering $200k to combat food insecurity and eviction defense, as well as to fund community projects, in the USA.

“We did it! $200k raised in one live stream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more,” she tweeted after the stream. “This is going to make such a huge difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all.”

This was AOC’s second major Twitch stream. In October, she streamed Among Us for three hours in a bid to get people out voting for the US General Election. In 2016, voter turnout among people aged 18-29 was just 46%, so AOC made it her personal mission to pump that number up.

She also explained how fighting off toxicity from teammates in League of Legends has prepared her for congress, as she said: “Getting caught in elo hell and playing with 12-year-olds who are rage-quitting really builds your patience.”

AOC streaming could be happening much more frequently in the future. She’s already committed to doing another Twitch stream, but she’s going to be figuring out “where, with whom, what we’ll play” at some undetermined point. This could mean we could see her branch out from Among Us into streaming other games.

There is the possibility that she could link up with Pokimane for a League stream at some point. She named enchanters like Sona, Janna and Morgana as her favorite champs, so some botlane duoq could be in the works.