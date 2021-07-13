Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley just made a ridiculous bet ahead of August 29 bout

YouTube star Jake Paul is set to face off against MMA champ Tyron Woodley on August 29 — but before they throw down, the ‘Problem Child’ asked his rival to agree to an unexpected wager.

Jake Paul’s fighting exploits continue to light up the world of influencer boxing. The 3-0 pro boxer / YouTuber has made quite a name for himself in the space, even calling out the likes of Conor McGregor.

For now, Paul is set to throw down with five-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley — but, in true ‘Problem Child’ fashion, Jake had to up the ante.

During their July 13 press conference, Jake Paul was asked about the initial wager he’d previously presented to Woodley, where he’d challenged the mixed martial artist to donate his purse to the charity of Jake’s choice if he lost. However, if he’d won, Jake promised to double his opponent’s winnings.

After Woodley claimed that he hadn’t wanted Jake to “get the upper hand” over his last wager, Paul presented him with a new bet — one with consequences that might last a lifetime.

“Let’s make a new bet, right now,” Paul said. “If I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you. But if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattooed on me. And you have to post it on your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident, or not?”

This drew some laughter from the crowd, leading Woodley to ask for their opinion on the matter.

“What y’all think? Y’all think I should do it?”

“This guys has no f**king confidence!” Jake exclaimed.

However, Woodley ended up going along with the bet, and even shook hands on it.

It looks like the outcome of their upcoming bout has made things even more interesting.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley shake on boxing bet! 😂 Paul wins: "I love Jake Paul" tattoo on Woodley

Woodley wins: "I love Tyron Woodley" tattoo on Paul pic.twitter.com/DK0KBK8KNL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 13, 2021

This will mark Jake Paul’s fourth professional bout, and his second against a pro mixed martial artist.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley will take place on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.