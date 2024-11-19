Logan Paul apologizes for ruining Jake Paul’s Mike Tyson win with “stupid” celebration

Logan Paul apologized for ruining the moment Jake Paul was honored as the winner of his boxing match against Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s boxing event on November 15 drew controversial comments regarding Jake’s win. However, his brother, Logan Paul, also faced criticism following the fight.

As ring announcer Kody Mommaerts named Jake the winner over Tyson, Logan immediately sprayed Jake’s men’s body spray, W, all over him. Not only that but while doing so, he knocked his brother’s hat off his head.

Viewers of the eight-round match were quick to call Logan out for purposely taking the spotlight from Jake, saying he was jealous of his brother’s attention.

After receiving backlash, Logan took to Instagram to say he felt “stupid” for ruining one of his brother’s most important moments.

“A lot of people are asking about this moment from the fight. They’re saying, ‘Why did you knock your brother’s hat off? What were you spraying in that yellow can? Did you try to steal his moment?’” Logan said.

He continued, “No, guys, I was just trying to help Jake promote his W body spray. My enthusiasm and my poor motor skills got the best of me. I knocked his hat off from the back, it fell to the floor.

“I felt so stupid. Jake, I’m sorry. I ruined one of the biggest moments of your life. But guess what, buddy? You smelled great.”

Still, some viewers felt that Logan intentionally knocked Jake’s hat off, noting that he looked right at his brother’s head before doing so.

Nonetheless, Jake seems to be focused on what’s next for his boxing career and Most Valuable Promotions as opposed to the controversy surrounding his brother’s viral moment.

Though several people like IShowSpeed and Andrew Tate have called Jake out to fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that he’s considering a match against heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois.