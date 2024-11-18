Jake Paul vows to get rid of all “snakes” in boxing following Mike Tyson win

High on a victory over the legendary Mike Tyson, Jake Paul has threatened to remove all the “snakes” from the world of boxing.

Jake Paul has added to his 12-1 boxing record with a win over an icon of the sport; Mike Tyson. Streamed on Netflix, the bout broke viewership records and even resulted in a potential world title fight for Paul.

Of course, as with most things Paul is a part of, the match was steeped in controversy. Rumors abound about a contractual clause that prevented Tyson from KOing the younger Paul brother and many were suspicious about his opponent’s health ahead of the event.

Despite the questions about Jake Paul’s legitimacy as a boxer, ‘The Problem Child’ has leveled cryptic allegations at others in the sphere. Calling out “snakes” in the boxing world via a post on X, Paul claims they are ‘not needed’.

“So many snakes in boxing,” Paul Began. “Smile in your face and then run their mouth in the background. We don’t need you. We getting rid of you.” The YouTuber-turned-boxer stopped short of naming individuals directly.

Public call-outs of Paul from current professional boxers are few and far between but MMA legends Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou have both taken shots at him. It’s unclear exactly who Paul was referring to in this particular post on X.

Users in the thread have called Paul out for the lack of transparency in his own critique. “Why don’t you @ them?” one asked. “Dude, open up about your contract, isn’t that the same thing?” another added.

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent is currently unclear but you can go over our list of his previous bouts in the sport.

As for Mike Tyson, he has dashed speculation about his retirement and even teased a potential fight with Logan Paul in the future.