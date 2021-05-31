Report: Jake Paul & former UFC champ Tyron Woodley agree to boxing match - Dexerto

YouTuber Jake Paul will reportedly fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley after the two struck a deal for a boxing bout. The date of the match has yet to be revealed.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, the former welterweight champions and the YouTube-boxing trendsetter have agreed to meet in the ring.

The younger Paul brother has been tempting star athletes from boxing to MMA since his last fight against UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul improved to 3-0 after similarly hyped events against former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib.’

Paul’s progression has seen him defeat a fellow YouTuber, a world-class athlete, then a UFC veteran. Now the 24-year-old American will reportedly face off against a former UFC champ to continue his career in boxing.

Advertisement

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

Woodley, 39, has four UFC title defenses to his name but is coming off a loss by submission to Vicente Luque back in March.

Meanwhile Paul has been itching to find his next opponent, with names like UFC champ Kamaru Usman, boxer Tommy Fury, former UFC champ Michael Bisping and more at one time linked to a bout.

But if reports are true, he’s found a fight with Woodley, who would be the biggest threat to Paul’s unblemished record to date. The Chosen One has long been a preferred striking fighter in the UFC with seven wins by knockout throughout his career.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)

Paul has faced mounting criticism of not wanting to get in the ring with a quality boxer who would be a good fit for him. While Woodley is coming from an MMA background, he could still be the most athletic fighter the YouTuber’s faced so far.

Meanwhile, older brother Logan Paul is set to face off against Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition match on June 6.

Both boxing upstarts have made a splash in boxing, with the Paul brothers’ biggest matchups coming up soon.