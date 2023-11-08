Jake Paul confirms 10-1 pro boxer as opponent for December 15 boxing return

Jake Paul has confirmed that he’ll be fighting Andre August in his December 15 return to the boxing ring, as he looks to continue his winning ways.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy about letting everyone know his ambitions to win a world championship. The YouTube star is obviously a long way off from that point, especially after suffering a loss to Tommy Fury.

After losing to Fury back in February, Jake took a small hiatus from boxing to focus on a few other things. He signed a deal to make his MMA debut with PFL – which has yet to happen – before returning to the ring to face Nate Diaz in August.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The ‘Problem Child’ was ultimately comfortable in defeating the former UFC star, picking up victory via unanimous decision. While there had been talk of a rematch, or possible MMA fight between them, that isn’t happening yet.

Jake Paul confirms Andre August as opponent for December 15 fight

There had been rumors that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would fight ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry after he was preparing to step in for Dillon Danis if Danis could not fight Jake’s brother, Logan, back in October.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Instead, Jake has revealed that he’ll be fighting Andre August in his next bout on December 15, in Orlando, Florida.

Article continues after ad

August, 35, is 10-1 -1 in his short boxing career, with five wins coming by way of knockout. He’s not exactly a known quantity either, having contested a majority of his fights on smaller cards in Texas.

Article continues after ad

MVP had promised that Jake would face someone with a better record than Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, and Floyd Mayweather all faced in their ninth fights.

The records for those opponents were 4-23-5, 17-0-1, and, 1-13-1 respectively, so it was always going to be a mixed bag.