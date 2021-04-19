Jake Paul reveals how much money the Ben Askren fight made - Dexerto

While Jake Paul’s fight with Ben Askren didn’t last all too long, it proved to be one of the biggest PPV events in 2021 as Paul has revealed just how much money the boxing spectacle raked in.

Since the announcement back in December, both Paul and Askren had been making headlines in the lead up to their highly anticipated bout. When push finally came to shove on April 17, it was over in the blink of an eye.

Though that one round of action drew millions of eyeballs from across the globe it appears. Just 24 hours after his latest boxing victory, Paul has revealed the staggering amount of money the event pulled in.

While his exact cut of the overall figure remains a mystery, the full event generated roughly $65 million, according to Paul’s latest YouTube upload.

Sitting in front of his house unloading bags of cash on the lawn, Paul announced that the PPV did “1.3 million buys” at the time of recording.

That figure may have expanded even further beyond 1.45 million buys in the hours that have followed, according to BadLeftHook.

With the PPV priced at $49.99 in the United States, more than “$65 million” has been generated, Paul revealed.

There’s no telling how much it took to run the event in the first place, but there’s no denying that’s an impressive figure for a boxing match in 2021.

With musical performances from the likes of Justin Bieber and Doja Cat, however, production costs were sure to be in the tens of millions as well.

Paul reportedly had a set salary of $690,000. Meanwhile, Askren took home $500,000. This excludes PPV bonuses which would provide the bigger chunk of change.

For Paul’s last fight against Nate Robinson, he allegedly walked away with more than $10 million when all was said and done.

With social media set ablaze following Paul’s first-round knockout, it’s clear future events will only be bigger moving forward. Countless internet celebrities have already lined up to call him out in the aftermath of his third professional win.