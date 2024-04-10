How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul will face his toughest opponent yet when he takes on boxing Hall-of-Famer Mike Tyson on July 20. Here’s how you can catch the whole bout?

Paul (9-1, 6 KO) will look for his first win over a boxing world title holder, past or present, when he challenges the former undisputed heavyweight champion later this summer.

Much hype is surrounding the fight that has “Iron” Mike (50-6, 44 KO) scared to death to get in the ring with Paul and the boxing world scared to death for Paul against Tyson’s devastating punching power.

The heavyweight exhibition will be available to watch exclusively on one streaming platform gearing up to make a splash in the boxing sphere.

Where can I watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will be available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant has sole rights to the fight. Boxing fans can also purchase tickets to watch the bout live at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys can seat 80,000 fans.

What time will Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson begin?

The start time for Paul and Tyson’s fight has not been announced yet. The exhibition will be the main event of the day.

Will the Paul-Tyson fight cost money to watch?

Netflix users will be able to watch the upcoming fight for free. New subscribers can choose from streaming plans ranging from $6.99 to $22.99 a month. This comes at a fraction of the average $54.99 pay per view cost of two of Paul’s last four fights against Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury.

Will there be an undercard for me to watch?

There will be an undercard on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’s fight night. However, the participating fighters are not known yet.