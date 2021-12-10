How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: date & time, stream, more

Jake Paul will be going head-to-head with Tyron Woodley for the second time in a row. Here’s what you need to know to catch all the action.

Paul and Woodley will be meeting up for a rematch on December 18, after Tommy Fury abruptly dropped out due to injury.

Jake expressed doubts about the legitimacy of Fury’s injuries, and even wanted Tommy to fight through them, but the British Boxer is officially out, with former UFC fighter Woodley ready to take his place.

Despite being a rematch, some say this has all the makings of a great matchup that could even end up being better than the original card. Here’s how to tune in and catch the fight for yourself.

Advertisement

When is Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2?

Paul vs. Woodley 2 will happen on December 18, in Tampa, Florida, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PST/2 AM GMT. This time the pair will face off Amalie Arena, which is home to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

The headline fight obviously won’t happen right away. Before the main card there will be three additional fights as well, which are all listed down below:

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

After the Serrano/Gutierrez co-main event, Woodley and Paul will look to settle their score in the ring. This could be an hour or more from when the stream starts, so don’t worry if you can’t tune in right away.

Advertisement

How to stream Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

If you don’t have ringside seats and you want to watch in the U.S. you’ll need to buy it on Showtime pay-per-view. This can be purchased on Showtime.com for $59.99.

That’s not exactly a drop in the bucket, so if you don’t want to shell out the full price, it might be worth finding a restaurant or bar (if you’re of legal drinking age) that’s showing it to watch at instead.

What’s on the line?

Besides a W, redemption, and a $500,000 knockout bonus, on the line for Woodley, beating Jake would undoubtedly set up a third tiebreaker match – which would mean even more money and bragging rights on the line.

Advertisement

If Paul versus Fury had happened and Jake won, he probably would have just gone to fight more new opponents, and Woodley would never have gotten another chance at redemption.

So, can “The Chosen One” make the most of this rare opportunity? You’ll have to tune in on December 18, or at least follow along on social media during the fight, to find out.