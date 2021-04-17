Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Fight - Stream, schedule, information - Dexerto

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube star Jake Paul is set to face off against former UFC fighter Ben Askren with big money and, more importantly, major pride at stake. Additionally, a slew of high-profile music artists are also slated to perform at the unprecedented event.

Headline matchup is Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

PPV event starts at 9 PM ET., including performances by Justin Bieber and Doja Cat

Dexerto is hosting a watchalong stream with post-match press conference

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Fans can catch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren on Triller fight club, with the PPV event going live at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST.

You can also tune into the fight with our very own Dexerto watchalong, where we will give commentary and even throw out some post-fight questions for the competitors when all is said and done. You can catch the broadcast at our Twitch channel, which is embedded above.

Triller Fight Club PPV Schedule

The event, hosted at Mercedes Benz Stadium and taking place on April 17, will begin with two free-to-watch bouts: Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson and Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda, starting at 5 PM EST.

Afterward, the undercard kicks off with four different fights leading up to the main event.

Light Heavyweight: Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodano

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodano Heavyweight : Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

: Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir Super Lightweight : Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

: Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Who is performing at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

Paul vs Askren is more than your usual boxing match; taking notes from KSI vs Logan Paul II and Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, this upcoming bout will feature a slew of the music industry’s biggest names and even the debut of a new (but wholly old-school) rap group.

Slated to perform at the match are rappers Doja Cat and Saweetie, Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Diplo, and even Major Lazer.

That’s not all; Mt. Westmore, a new rap group comprised of such greats as Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too $hort, will be making their debut at the event.

Snoop Dogg isn’t just performing — he’ll also be commentating the event alongside TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, actor Pete Davidson, and even supermodel Taylor Hill.

Of course, seasoned boxing analysts will also be included, with Ray Flores, Al Bernstein, and Mike Coppinger rounding out the unexpected cast of commentators.

The start of Ben Askren vs Jake Paul

While Jake Paul was out looking for any challenger after his win over Nate Robinson, it was Ben Askren who accepted the fight, posting a short Twitter video taking the YouTuber up on his offer.

Since the fight’s official announcement in January, Askren and Paul have had some heated interactions, with the two even getting into a physical altercation at their pre-fight press conference in late March.

(Staredown starts at 2:29:40)

With Askren admitting that the “biggest payday” of his career could also be a loss on his end, there seems to be no shortage of intrigue surrounding this upcoming match.

Whether you’re a fan of Paul or not, this is certainly an unprecedented moment for the sport of boxing — although it’s anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top.