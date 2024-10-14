Jake Paul gives “amazing” Mike Tyson health update amid fears for boxing legend

Jake Paul has given an update on Mike Tyson’s health, saying it’s the boxing legend “or nothing” for him this time around.

Back in March, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shocked the boxing world by announcing that they would be fighting. The pair have always joked about doing a money-spinning fight, but actually making it happen? Well, that’s a reality now.

‘Iron’ Mike had to pull out of their first proposed date of July 20 due to a health issue. Despite getting over that, concerns about the 58-year-old’s wellbeing have lingered. He’s even having to undergo more rigorous pre-fight testing due to Netflix’s worries.

However, on Jake’s side, he’s not too worried. He’s not drafted in a backup fighter and he won’t be doing so. That is an unusual move for the ‘Problem Child’ seeing as he usually has a replacement for each fight.

“It’s Mike Tyson or nothing,” he told TMZ Sports on October 12. “First and foremost, he’s healthy and feeling amazing and doing great in camp. Just being weeks away, I don’t see anything going wrong and November 15 is a go!”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer added that he sees the fight being “competitive” for the first three to four rounds, but backs himself to “slow” Tyson down with his jab and body shots.

Jake has previously said he is aiming to ‘frustrate’ the heavyweight legend. “Box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

He is also backing Tyson to “trap me on the ropes and then get blows off to angles on each side.”

Despite his old age, ‘Iron’ Mike still carries power, but his speed will be lacking. If Jake can exploit that, then he’ll reward the pre-fight claims of him being the betting favorite.