Jake Paul threanted by ex-boxer who is worried he beats Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has been threatened by an ex-boxing champion who says he’ll “slap” the ‘Problem Child’ if he beats Mike Tyson.

Plenty of outsiders – be they fighters, boxing pundits, or just fans – have weighed in on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. The age gap between the two is well documented at this point, as are Mike’s health issues that forced them to reschedule in the first place.

While Jake’s endeavor to fight Mike has been backed by some fighters, plenty are still against it. There are a number of boxers who’ve urged ‘Iron’ Mike to turn back the clock and defeat the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a bid to defend the sweet science.

Article continues after ad

Former light-welterweight champion Amir Khan is one of those backing Tyson to defeat Jake. In fact, he’s even threatened to “slap” the ‘Problem Child’ if he beats the 58-year-old boxing legend.

“If he gets beat you want to protect your friend and jump in and say I’ll give a beating for him. So if he beats Mike Tyson yeah definitely I’d like to give him a little slap and sort him out,” Khan told Prime Casino.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The former Olympic silver medalist noted that Jake is a “good fighter” and that he is “concerned” for his friend.

“I am concerned. Yeah, 100%. Every fight you go into, especially at the age he’s at — is he going to take it seriously? I think so, but how seriously is he going to take it” Khan added.

“We don’t really want it to get to that here fighters who have been world champions, and been up there as one of the best out there, now being beaten by YouTubers? It’s not a good look for boxing.”

Article continues after ad

Jake is actually supposed to move into MMA after fighting Tyson. The PFL is reportedly setting him up with a “credible” opponent next year.