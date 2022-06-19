Jake Paul puts deadline on winning boxing world title ahead of August return

Jake Paul has always claimed that he’s on his way to winning a boxing world title, and now, he’s set a deadline for when he thinks he’ll finally hold the gold.

Ever since he first got involved with professional boxing, Jake Paul has had his sights set on some pretty lofty goals – which include beating some top-level boxers like Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

To this point, Jake has only fought MMA fighters and athletes from other sports, but he is keen to mix it up with ‘real’ boxers and get on the path to winning a world championship.

Even though he’s only got a 5-0 record, Jake isn’t holding back in his belief that he can, at some point, call himself the champion of the world. In fact, he’s even got a timetable for when he thinks he’ll achieve it.

After responding to Mike Tyson’s interest in doing a fight this year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer turned his attention to the Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr fight, and he had some thoughts.

Jake poked fun at Smith’s performance – where he was finished inside two rounds by the Canadian-based Russian fighter – as he lost his WBO light-heavyweight championship.

“Y’all don’t think I can become world champion but look at how Joe Smith Jr. is fighting,” Jake tweeted on June 18, with a handful of clown face emojis attached. “In 3 years I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world…”

Naturally, Jake’s claim attracted plenty of dismissive responses, with some saying the YouTuber was “getting ahead” of himself given he’s not fought a ‘real’ boxer to this point.

The social media star will be back in the ring at the start of August, but his opponent has yet to be named. It’s been claimed that he will finally fight Tommy Fury, but Jake has cast doubt on that. So, we’ll have to wait and see.