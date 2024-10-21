Jake Paul offered MMA fight by long-time rival after Mike Tyson clash

Jake Paul has been offered a fight for his MMA debut against a longtime family rival after he has taken on Mike Tyson in the boxing ring.

Back in January 2023, Jake Paul penned a deal with PFL – Professional Fighters League – to make his MMA debut with them. It came off the back of the YouTuber-turned-boxer talking about fighting in the UFC and ahead of his subsequent win over Nate Diaz.

Fast forward a bit, and the ‘Problem Child’ has yet to make his debut in the MMA world. He’s been focused on boxing, especially Mike Tyson, initially agreeing to fight ‘Iron’ Mike back in July. That original fight date had to be scrapped because of Mike’s health issues, but they will fight in November.

That scrap will be Jake’s last before focusing on his MMA debut in 2025, which is set to be against a “credible” opponent.

However, the ‘Problem Child’ has also been offered the chance to a longtime rival of his brother, Logan Paul, in the form of Dillon Danis.

“If PFL wants to stay in business, their only option is me vs Jake Paul in MMA since his brother isn’t a man of his word and p*ssied out of our deal,” Danis said in a since-deleted tweet.

DAZN Despite claims he would “starch” Logan Paul, Danis lost their bout.

Danis also claimed that: “PFL will be out of business soon, wasting too much money and no stars, with boring a*s fights.” He also deleted that tweet shortly after posting it on October 19.

He isn’t the first person who the Pauls have had a longtime rivalry with that has been suggested as an opponent for Jake. The YouTuber-turned-boxer had offers with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Tommy Fury. They’re all unlikely to happen, however.

It is also unlikely that Danis would be considered as an opponent given the messy lawsuit and history with Logan Paul.