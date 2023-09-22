EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards: Ranks, release times & more

For those who want to experience EA FC 24 offline, Squad Battles is the perfect place to earn valuable packs. Here’s a breakdown of all the Squad Battles Ranks and rewards in EA FC 24, as well as when they are released.

EA Sports FC 24 has arrived for those with early access, giving Ultimate Team fans the opportunity to grab a headstart in building their dream squad. With the new Evolutions feature and the long-awaited debut of women’s players, managers have more options than ever before.

But before you can go about filling your team with the game’s best players, you’ll need to earn some coins and packs. Luckily, if the competitive Ultimate Team Champions doesn’t appeal to you, Squad Battles dish out useful rewards for completing offline matches.

Here are all of the Squad Battles ranks and rewards in EA FC 24, along with when they are released.

EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards release times

EA SPORTS Squad Battles is a core mode in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Squad Battles can be claimed every Sunday morning at 8 AM UTC. At this time each week, players can either load up the game or Web App and open their rewards.

Then, the competition resets, meaning fans have another seven days to rack up as many wins as possible to climb the ranks once again.

EA FC 24 Squad Battles ranks & rewards

Just like FIFA 23, EA FC 24‘s Squad Battle ranks range from Bronze up to the Top 200, with plenty of sub-ranks in between. Each new level comes with improved pack and coin rewards, so it’s well worth trying to climb as high as possible.

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards up for grabs in EA FC 24 Squad Battles:

Bronze Three

1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

Bronze Two

2× Gold Pack

Bronze One

2× Gold Pack

2x Premium Gold Pack

50 Coins

Silver Three

1,500 Coins

1x Premium Gold Pack

2x Gold Pack

Silver Two

2,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

Silver One

4,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

Gold Three

5,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

Gold Two

7,000 Coins

1x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Prime Gold Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold One

9,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

Elite Three

12,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

Elite Two

16,000 Coins

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

Elite One

22,000 Coins

2x Rare Players Pack

Rank 1 – 200

65,000 Coins

2x Rare Players Pack

1x Mega Pack

Those were all of the ranks and rewards in EA FC 24 Squad Battles. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated throughout the year with all the latest changes.

