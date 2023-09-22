EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards: Ranks, release times & more
For those who want to experience EA FC 24 offline, Squad Battles is the perfect place to earn valuable packs. Here’s a breakdown of all the Squad Battles Ranks and rewards in EA FC 24, as well as when they are released.
EA Sports FC 24 has arrived for those with early access, giving Ultimate Team fans the opportunity to grab a headstart in building their dream squad. With the new Evolutions feature and the long-awaited debut of women’s players, managers have more options than ever before.
But before you can go about filling your team with the game’s best players, you’ll need to earn some coins and packs. Luckily, if the competitive Ultimate Team Champions doesn’t appeal to you, Squad Battles dish out useful rewards for completing offline matches.
Here are all of the Squad Battles ranks and rewards in EA FC 24, along with when they are released.
EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards release times
EA FC 24 Squad Battles can be claimed every Sunday morning at 8 AM UTC. At this time each week, players can either load up the game or Web App and open their rewards.
Then, the competition resets, meaning fans have another seven days to rack up as many wins as possible to climb the ranks once again.
EA FC 24 Squad Battles ranks & rewards
Just like FIFA 23, EA FC 24‘s Squad Battle ranks range from Bronze up to the Top 200, with plenty of sub-ranks in between. Each new level comes with improved pack and coin rewards, so it’s well worth trying to climb as high as possible.
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards up for grabs in EA FC 24 Squad Battles:
Bronze Three
- 1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
Bronze Two
- 2× Gold Pack
Bronze One
- 2× Gold Pack
- 2x Premium Gold Pack
- 50 Coins
Silver Three
- 1,500 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 2x Gold Pack
Silver Two
- 2,000 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
Silver One
- 4,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
Gold Three
- 5,000 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
Gold Two
- 7,000 Coins
- 1x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Prime Gold Pack
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Gold One
- 9,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Elite Three
- 12,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
Elite Two
- 16,000 Coins
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Elite One
- 22,000 Coins
- 2x Rare Players Pack
Rank 1 – 200
- 65,000 Coins
- 2x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Mega Pack
Those were all of the ranks and rewards in EA FC 24 Squad Battles. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated throughout the year with all the latest changes.
