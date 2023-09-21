GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24 skill moves list: All tricks & how to do them

VIni Jr in EA FC 24EA SPORTS

EA FC 24 adds four new skill moves and brings back nearly 70 from the previous title. So load up the practice arena and pull up this useful guide to help take your game to the next level.

For most football simulation titles, EA has broadly organized players into five different levels of dribbling ability. Any player can pull off 1-star skill moves, while 5-star skills are only reserved for the most daring showmen in football. The higher the star rating, the more proficient they are in pulling off a difficult trick.

Article continues after ad

However, not every five-star skilled player has the same skill in real life. To help make dribbling feel more authentic, EA FC 24 introduces Playstyles, which brings to life the abilities of football’s biggest stars.

For example, the Trickster Playstyle grants the ability to perform unique flick skill moves. Let’s jump into the full EA FC 24 skill moves list to see those tricks and more.

Contents

New EA FC 24 skill moves

EA FC 24 introduces four new skill moves.

SKILL MOVESTAR REQUIRMENTPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Ball Roll Drag 4 StarHold L1 + flick RS forward, Left/RightHold LB + flick RS forward, Left/Right
Drag Back Turn 4 StarHold L2 + Hold RS BackHold LT + Hold RS Back
Flair Nutmeg 5 StarHold L1 + R1 + Flick RS DirectionHold LB + RB + Flick RT Direction
Flair Rainbow 5 StarHold L1 + RS Back, ForwardHold LB + RS Back, Forward

EA FC 24 1-star skill moves

Any FC player can perform 1-star skill moves. And as such, each input is rather simple and easy to pull off in-game.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad
SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
First Time Feint Turn (first touch only)Hold L1+R1+flick LS downHold LB+RB+flick LS down
Bridge SkillDouble tap R1Double tap RB
Directional NutmegHold L1+R1+RS in any directionHold LB+RB+RS in any direction
Ball Juggle (while standing)L2+tap R1LT+tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot LeftHold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top left diagonallyHold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top left diagonally
Open Up Fake Shot RightHold L1+Square or Circle then tap X+LS top right diagonallyHold LB+X or B then tap A+LS top right diagonally
Flick Up for volleyHold R1+click RSHold RB+click RS

EA FC 24 2-star skill moves

As with 1-star skill moves, 2-star skill moves are easy to pull off, and you don’t necessarily need a superstar to add these tricks to your arsenal.

SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down twiceFlick RS down twice
Body Feint right/leftFlick RS right/leftFlick RS right/left
Stepover right/leftRoll RS from top of stick to the right/leftRoll RS from top of stick to the right/left
Reverse Stepover right/leftRoll RS from the right/left to the top of the stickRoll RS from the right/left to the top of the stick
Ball Roll right/leftHold RS right/leftHold RS right/left
Drag BackL1+R1+flick LS downLB+RB+flick LS down

EA FC 24 3-star skill moves

This is where we begin to separate talented players from the rest of the pack. 3-star skill moves are by no means impossible to pull off on a regular basis, but they require more precision and time to perfect.

SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Stutter FeintHold L2+flick RS left then right (or right then left)Hold LT+flick RS left then right (or right then left)
Heel FlickFlick RS up then downFlick RS up then down
Roulette rightRoll RS from the bottom and clockwise to rightRoll RS from the bottom and clockwise to right
Roulette leftRoll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to leftRoll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to left
Fake left and go rightRoll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the rightRoll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
Fake right and go leftRoll RS from the right clockwise to the leftRoll RS from the right clockwise to the left
Heel Chop right/left (while running)Hold L2+Square or Circle then X+hold LS right/leftHold LT+X or B then A+hold LS right/left

4-star skill moves

When you are trying to make a decisive move in the final third to create that little bit of space to score a goal, these are the skills you want to know like the back of your hand. Each move has its own special time to use and takes time to perfect, but can be lethal in the right hands.

Article continues after ad
SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Heel to ball rollHold L1+flick RS up then downHold LB+flick RS up then down
Ball Hop (While standing)Hold L1+click RSHold LB+click RS
Heel to Heel FlickFlick RS up then downFlick RS up then down
Simple rainbowFlick RS down, then up twiceFlick RS down, then up twice
Spin rightHold R1+roll RS from bottom clockwise to rightHold RB+roll RS from bottom clockwise to right
Spin leftHold R1+roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to leftHold RB+roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left
Stop and Turn right/left (while running)Flick RS up then right/leftFlick RS up then right/left
Ball roll cut rightHold RS left then hold LS rightHold RS left then hold LS right
Ball roll cut rightHold RS right then hold LS leftHold RS right then hold LS left
Fake pass (while standing)Hold R2+Square or Circle then XHold RT+X or B then A
Fake pass exit right/leftHold R2+Square or Circle then X+flick LS top right/left diagonallyHold R2+X or B then A+flick LS top right/left diagonally
Quick ball rollsHold RS downHold RS down
Drag to HeelHold L1+flick RS down, then right or leftHold LB+flick RS down, then right or left
Lane Change right/leftHold L1+hold RS right/leftHold LB+hold RS right/left
Three touch roulette right/leftHold L1+flick RS down then right/leftHold LB+flick RS down then right/left
Drag back spin right/leftFlick RS down then right/leftFlick RS down then right/left

5-star skill moves

Sometimes, you will feel like you are pulling off a combo in a fighting game rather than playing EA FC 24 while using these skill moves. However, 5-star skills are only reserved for the best dribbles in the game, and that special honor comes with the added benefit of ankle-breaking skills.

SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Heel fake (standing position only)Hold L2+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)Hold LT+flick RS left, then right (or right, then left)
ElasticoRoll RS from right clockwise to leftRoll RS from right clockwise to left
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS from left anti-clockwise to rightRoll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Advance RainbowFlick RS down, hold up, then flick upFlick RS down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to rightRoll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to leftRoll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left
Ball roll and flick right/leftHold RS right/left then flick upHold RS right/left then flick up
Heel flick turnHold R1+flick RS up then downHold RB+flick RS up then down
Sombrero FlickFlick RS up twice, then downFlick RS up twice, then down
Turn and Spin right/leftFlick RS up then right/leftFlick RS up then right/left
Ball Roll fake right (while standing)Hold RS right then flick RS leftHold RS right then flick RS left
Ball Roll fake left (while standing)Hold RS left then flick RS rightHold RS left then flick RS right
Ball Roll fake turnHold L2+flick RS up then flick RS either right or leftHold LT+flick RS up then flick RS either right or left
Elastico chop rightHold R1+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to rightHold RB+roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Elastico shop leftHold R1+roll RS from right clockwise to leftHold RB+roll RS from right clockwise to left
Spin flick right/leftHold R1+flick RS up then right/leftHold RB+flick RS up then right/left
Flick overHold L1+hold RS upHold LB+hold RS up
Tornado spin right/leftHold L1+flick RS up then right/leftHold LB+flick RS up then right/left
Rabona fake (while jogging)Hold L1+Square or Circle then X+LS downHold LB+X or B then A+LS down
Laces flick upL2+hold R1LT+hold RB

5-star juggling skills

Players with 5-star skill moves will also be able to perform exclusive moves while they’re juggling. But you must remember that to execute each of these movements shown below, you need to be constantly juggling the ball, and to do this, you just have to hold L2/LT and repeatedly tap R1/RB when standing

Article continues after ad
SKILL MOVEPLAYSTATION INPUTSXBOX INPUTS
Sombrero flick backwardsHold LS downHold LS down
Sombrero flick right/leftHold LS right/leftHold LS right/left
Around the WorldRoll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwiseRoll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise
In air ElasticoFlick RS right then leftFlick RS right then left
Reverse In air ElasticoFlick RS left then rightFlick RS left then right
Flick up for volleyHold LS upHold LS up
Chest flickHold L2+click RS twiceHold LT+click RS twice
T. Around the WorldRoll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS upRoll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up

That’s all we know about skill moves. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.

Related Topics

EA FC 24