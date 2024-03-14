GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro: How to make progress, rewards, more

Chris Studley
Weston McKennie in EA FC 24EA Sports

Here’s a look at the reward path for EA FC 24 Season 5, including how to get Ultimate Birthday cards for other challenges.

Season 5 of EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team went live on March 14, one that’s got an Ultimate Birthday theme to it.

Football Ultimate Team players can obtain three new Ultimate Birthday cards, all of which will be needed to obtain Kolo Muani.

With that said, here’s a look at the new season.

Season 5 FC Pro rewards

Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned in Season 5 of EA FC 24:

LEVELREWARDXP REQUIREMENT
1Stadium Badge1,000
281+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack2,000
3Tifo3,000
482+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack4,000
5Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 10 Matches5,000
684+ Rare Gold Player Pack6,000
7Stadium Theme7,000
884+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack8,000
9Tifo9,000
1089 OVR UT Birthday Hector Bellerin10,000
1183+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack11,000
12Tifo12,000
13Prime Gold Players Pack13,000
14Tifo14,000
1585+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack/84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack15,000
16Tifo16,000
1783+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack17,000
18Tifo18,000
1984+ x5 Rare Gold Players Back19,000
2089 OVR UT Birthday Weston McKennie20,000
21Tifo21,000
2283+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack22,000
23Tifo23,000
24Jumbo Rare Players Pack24,000
2583+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack25,000
26Tifo26,000
2785+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack27,000
28Animated Tifo28,000
2985+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack29,000
3090 OVR UT Lorenzo Insigne30,000
31Ultimate Pack31,000
32FC Pro 24 Home Kit32,000
3385+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack33,000
3484+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack34,000
35Ultimate Birthday Single Player Pick/85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack35,000
3687+ x4 Players Pick36,000
37Tifo37,000
3885+ x7 Pack38,000
3984+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack39,000
401/3 Cent/UD/TS/WW/TOTY Icon Player Pick40,000

Rewards are untradeable. Here’s a look at the cards that can be obtained:

Hector Bellerin

Hector BellerinEA Sports

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennieEA Sports

Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo InsigneEA Sports

How to make progress

FUT players need XP in order to make progress. XP can be earned through Objectives, including but not limited to Daily, Weekly, as well as Ultimate Birthday Home and Away challenges.

Which rewards should you choose?

We’ll start with the Level 30 reward, as EA FC 24 players can choose one of two different Lorenzo Insigne cards from Season 5. Both have near identical stats and attributes. However, one has 5-Star Skill Moves and 4-Star Weak Foot, while the other has 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skill Moves.

At Levels 15 and 25, it’s likely a good idea to take the higher overall options, particularly at Level 25. Three cards that are at least 87 OVR are guaranteed.

The Level 35 reward is a tough one. The 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack is enticing here, mainly because the odds of getting a high-rated Ultimate Birthday reward likely won’t be high. However, the fodder can be used for other things.

This season will end on April 25.

