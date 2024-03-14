EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro: How to make progress, rewards, more

EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro: How to make progress, rewards, moreEA Sports
Here’s a look at the reward path for EA FC 24 Season 5, including how to get Ultimate Birthday cards for other challenges.
Season 5 of EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team went live on March 14, one that’s got an Ultimate Birthday theme to it.
Football Ultimate Team players can obtain three new Ultimate Birthday cards, all of which will be needed to obtain Kolo Muani.
With that said, here’s a look at the new season.
Season 5 FC Pro rewards
Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned in Season 5 of EA FC 24:
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|XP REQUIREMENT
|1
|Stadium Badge
|1,000
|2
|81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|2,000
|3
|Tifo
|3,000
|4
|82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|4,000
|5
|Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 10 Matches
|5,000
|6
|84+ Rare Gold Player Pack
|6,000
|7
|Stadium Theme
|7,000
|8
|84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|8,000
|9
|Tifo
|9,000
|10
|89 OVR UT Birthday Hector Bellerin
|10,000
|11
|83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
|11,000
|12
|Tifo
|12,000
|13
|Prime Gold Players Pack
|13,000
|14
|Tifo
|14,000
|15
|85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack/84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
|15,000
|16
|Tifo
|16,000
|17
|83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|17,000
|18
|Tifo
|18,000
|19
|84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Back
|19,000
|20
|89 OVR UT Birthday Weston McKennie
|20,000
|21
|Tifo
|21,000
|22
|83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|22,000
|23
|Tifo
|23,000
|24
|Jumbo Rare Players Pack
|24,000
|25
|83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
|25,000
|26
|Tifo
|26,000
|27
|85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
|27,000
|28
|Animated Tifo
|28,000
|29
|85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack
|29,000
|30
|90 OVR UT Lorenzo Insigne
|30,000
|31
|Ultimate Pack
|31,000
|32
|FC Pro 24 Home Kit
|32,000
|33
|85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|33,000
|34
|84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|34,000
|35
|Ultimate Birthday Single Player Pick/85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|35,000
|36
|87+ x4 Players Pick
|36,000
|37
|Tifo
|37,000
|38
|85+ x7 Pack
|38,000
|39
|84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
|39,000
|40
|1/3 Cent/UD/TS/WW/TOTY Icon Player Pick
|40,000
Rewards are untradeable. Here’s a look at the cards that can be obtained:
Hector Bellerin
Weston McKennie
Lorenzo Insigne
How to make progress
FUT players need XP in order to make progress. XP can be earned through Objectives, including but not limited to Daily, Weekly, as well as Ultimate Birthday Home and Away challenges.
Which rewards should you choose?
We’ll start with the Level 30 reward, as EA FC 24 players can choose one of two different Lorenzo Insigne cards from Season 5. Both have near identical stats and attributes. However, one has 5-Star Skill Moves and 4-Star Weak Foot, while the other has 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skill Moves.
At Levels 15 and 25, it’s likely a good idea to take the higher overall options, particularly at Level 25. Three cards that are at least 87 OVR are guaranteed.
The Level 35 reward is a tough one. The 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack is enticing here, mainly because the odds of getting a high-rated Ultimate Birthday reward likely won’t be high. However, the fodder can be used for other things.
This season will end on April 25.
