EA FC 24 Season 5 FC Pro: How to make progress, rewards, more

Here’s a look at the reward path for EA FC 24 Season 5, including how to get Ultimate Birthday cards for other challenges.

Season 5 of EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team went live on March 14, one that’s got an Ultimate Birthday theme to it.

Football Ultimate Team players can obtain three new Ultimate Birthday cards, all of which will be needed to obtain Kolo Muani.

With that said, here’s a look at the new season.

Season 5 FC Pro rewards

Here’s a look at the rewards that can be earned in Season 5 of EA FC 24:

LEVEL REWARD XP REQUIREMENT 1 Stadium Badge 1,000 2 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 2,000 3 Tifo 3,000 4 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 4,000 5 Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 10 Matches 5,000 6 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack 6,000 7 Stadium Theme 7,000 8 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 8,000 9 Tifo 9,000 10 89 OVR UT Birthday Hector Bellerin 10,000 11 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 11,000 12 Tifo 12,000 13 Prime Gold Players Pack 13,000 14 Tifo 14,000 15 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack/84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 15,000 16 Tifo 16,000 17 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 17,000 18 Tifo 18,000 19 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Back 19,000 20 89 OVR UT Birthday Weston McKennie 20,000 21 Tifo 21,000 22 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 22,000 23 Tifo 23,000 24 Jumbo Rare Players Pack 24,000 25 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack/87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 25,000 26 Tifo 26,000 27 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack 27,000 28 Animated Tifo 28,000 29 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack 29,000 30 90 OVR UT Lorenzo Insigne 30,000 31 Ultimate Pack 31,000 32 FC Pro 24 Home Kit 32,000 33 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack 33,000 34 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 34,000 35 Ultimate Birthday Single Player Pick/85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 35,000 36 87+ x4 Players Pick 36,000 37 Tifo 37,000 38 85+ x7 Pack 38,000 39 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 39,000 40 1/3 Cent/UD/TS/WW/TOTY Icon Player Pick 40,000

Rewards are untradeable. Here’s a look at the cards that can be obtained:

Hector Bellerin

EA Sports

Weston McKennie

EA Sports

Lorenzo Insigne

EA Sports

How to make progress

FUT players need XP in order to make progress. XP can be earned through Objectives, including but not limited to Daily, Weekly, as well as Ultimate Birthday Home and Away challenges.

Which rewards should you choose?

We’ll start with the Level 30 reward, as EA FC 24 players can choose one of two different Lorenzo Insigne cards from Season 5. Both have near identical stats and attributes. However, one has 5-Star Skill Moves and 4-Star Weak Foot, while the other has 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skill Moves.

At Levels 15 and 25, it’s likely a good idea to take the higher overall options, particularly at Level 25. Three cards that are at least 87 OVR are guaranteed.

The Level 35 reward is a tough one. The 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack is enticing here, mainly because the odds of getting a high-rated Ultimate Birthday reward likely won’t be high. However, the fodder can be used for other things.

This season will end on April 25.

