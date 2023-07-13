EA FC 24 FUT Heroes: All Hero cards leaked and confirmed so far

EA SPORTS FC 24 is set to add a new batch of exciting Hero cards. From Vincent Kompany to Alex Scott, here is every rumored and confirmed Hero card on the way.

FIFA 22 introduced Hero cards, highlighting incredible past players who never quite reached ICON Status. EA picked a set of players that shared a common characteristic of leadership and established themselves as club legends.

World Cup Heroes expanded on the concept in FIFA 23, with upgraded versions of base Heroes inspired by their careers on the international stage. Fan-favorite players Claudio Marchisio and Yaya Toure were introduced as Heroes in FIFA 23.

EA hasn’t confirmed any Heroes for EA SPORTS FC 24 as of yet, but a few leaks excited fans.

EA Sports

Leaked Hero cards in EA FC 24

Here is a full list of leaked Hero cards in EA FC 24.

Vincent Kompany: (Premier League)

Tomas Rosicky: (Premier League)

Dimitar Berbatov: (Premier League)

Alex Scott: (Premier League)

Rui Costa: (Serie A)

Jari Litmanen: (Eredivise)

Vincent Kompany currently manages Burnely in the Premier League. The Belgian center-back spent 11 seasons at Manchester City, where he was the captain for eight of those years. Kompany established himself as one of the league’s best center-backs, helping lead Man City to its first title in 44 years.

Manchester United fans fell in love with Dimitar Berbatov during his brief four-year stint with the club. The Bulgarian forward won two Premier League titles and won the league Golden Boot in 2010-11. In 78 appearances with Bulgaria, Berbatov smashed home 48 goals.

Injuries held Tomas Rosicky back from greatness, but at his best, the skilled playmaker became a fan-favorite at Arsenal. The Czech midfielder spent 10 years in London and made 170 appearances for Arsenal.

That’s everything we know about Hero cards, so far. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.