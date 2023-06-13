Best midfielders in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Midfielders are the heart of a football team in EA Sports FC. They fill the dirty areas between defense and offense and have the potential to make or break a squad. But with so many viable options to choose from, which midfield maestros should you be eyeing?

Sometimes it’s hard to justify spending an outrageous amount of coins or a large transfer fee on a midfielder in EA Sports FC but finding the perfect fit is a game-changer. A good midfielder can either lock down the entire middle of the pitch or pull every right string on offense.

Article continues after ad

These are the players who will define your game’s rhythm, control the tempo, and lay the foundations for those unforgettable goal-scoring moments.

With a sea of potential candidates, who are the exceptional midfielders you should consider in EA Sports FC?

EA Sports

EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best midfielder predictions

We did our best to predict ratings for the 10 best midfielders in EA Sports FC, but plenty of other players could easily have also earned a spot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 92 +1 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM 89 – Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89 – Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM 88 – Rodri Manchester City CM 88 +1 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM 88 +4 Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City CM 87 +2 Frederico Valverde Real Madrid CM 87 +4 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund CM 87 +3 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 87 +1

Quantifying a midfielder’s performance over the course of a season is extremely difficult. Unlike strikers who have clear measurables, the only way to truly get a feel for a midfielder is by watching how they impact a match.

Article continues after ad

For example, Rodri scored a game-winning goal for Manchester City in the Champions League final against Inter Milan, but his true value comes from shutting down opposing attacks and disrupting an opponent’s match flow. You won’t find that on a stat sheet.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best midfielders in EA Sports FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.