How to change commentators in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 has added a new commentary team for English speakers this year. Here’s how to change the commentators to make your Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs experience even better.

Broadcasters have sealed some iconic moments over the years. From Martin Tyler’s ‘Aguero’ moment to that ‘Look at his face’ moment in 1974 from Francis Lee, whoever is holding the microphone when a great goal goes in can often be remembered decades later.

In EA FC, it might not be as dramatic as that. You might just want to hear something different for a change.

Electronic Arts has had some iconic commentators over the years and while Derek Rae is the main voice of the English version these days, there is an option to change commentary this year.

EA SPORTS Want a new commentary team? Here’s how to change your commentators.

Go to the customize settings cog in the main menu (top left) Select settings Then, the game settings Scroll across to Audio Go down to the commentary team option Select another commentary team and exit

Once this is done, your change will be confirmed and next time you play a game, fresh voices will appear in the gantry.

New commentators added in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 has added two new commentators in English, which includes Match of the Day broadcaster Guy Mowbray, and Sue Smith.

This provides fans of the game with a second option if they feel the current duo of Derek Rae and Stewart Robson has become a bit repetitive… Especially, the “earn the right to play” line.

How to change commentary language EA FC 24

To change the language of commentary in EA SPORTS FC, you need to follow this process:

Go to the customize settings cog in the main menu (top left) Select settings Then, the game settings Scroll across to Audio Change the commentary language from there

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out the list below:

