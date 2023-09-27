EA FC 24: How to get XP in Football Ultimate Team

For those who need a primer for Football Ultimate Team, here’s how to get XP in EA FC 24 and receive seasonal rewards.

Similar to the FIFA franchise, EA FC Sports 24 Football Ultimate Team (FUT) players will be treated to rotating seasons and season rewards.

But in order to get these rewards, one will need to get XP. So, how can EA FC 24 and FUT players get XP and make progress in seasons?

Here’s an overview on how to get XP in EA FC 24.

XP in EA Sports FC 24 FUT

Football Ultimate Team players in EA FC 24 can obtain XP via the completion of in-game objectives.

In the FUT main menu, scroll with either LB/RB (Xbox) or L1/R1 (PlayStation) and find the Objectives section. Then, select ‘View Objectives’ to see what objectives are active in game.

There are many different Live and Season Objectives in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team. Some of these are promo-specific, while others will last throughout the duration of a season. And when one is completed, make sure to find it and then press either A (Xbox) or X (PlayStation) to claim the reward.

The requirements to complete these objectives can vary, as some may include scoring goals, while others simply just require the user to play matches.

EA FC 24 also has daily and weekly objectives that, as the name suggests, reset daily and every week, respectively.

Additionally, we should note that all FC Founders will also receive special XP Objectives challenge, in order to get more in Football Ultimate Team.

