EA FC 24 best camera settings for Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs & Career Mode

EA SPORTS FC camera settings can be a bit tricky if you’re looking to change it from the default. Here, we’ll show you EA FC 24’s best camera settings and how to change your camera angle.

When you first load into a game of EA FC 24, you might be impressed by how the camera looks realistic and very similar to a real broadcast.

Once that initial excitement fades away, you’re going to want a camera angle that provides the best visibility for online and offline play.

Whether the default is EA SPORTS GameCam or Tactical, those are not the best camera angles to play with. So, let’s get you set up.

Best camera settings in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS This is one of the best camera settings we have found.

Tele Broadcast

Height: Anywhere between 12 and 17

Camera zoom: 0

Once you have applied those settings, you can also tweak it however you like. For example, this year there’s the option to zoom in on the penalty area, edit ball tracking speed, and even far-side focus.

Have a play around with those but as far as base settings go, Tele Broadcast is the best we’ve tried. Those who want to see more of the pitch might try Co-Op, particularly if you’re playing on a TV and not a monitor.

How to change your camera angle in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS If you edit the camera while paused in a game, the background will show you how it’s changing – which helps you when tinkering.

Here’s how to change your camera angle:

Load up the main EA FC 24 menu Click the cog icon in the top left, called ‘Customise’ Click ‘Settings’ and then ‘Game Settings’ Press RB or R1 to get to ‘Camera’ Select ‘Custom’ on the Custom Camera settings option Make any edits you want from there!

You can also edit your camera by pausing during a game and following the same process.

If you’re not happy with the changes or made a mistake, you can also reset your camera settings by pressing Triangle or Y, depending on your console.

