EA FC 24: Best teams to manage on Career Mode according to AI

With the switch from FIFA to EA SPORTS FC, there comes a number of changes to the beautiful game. Fortunately, Career Mode still exists just as we’ve all known and loved it for years. But who are the best teams to manage in EA FC 24 career mode?

While Ultimate Team has become by far the most popular mode in FIFA/EA FC, Career Mode still receives a lot of love when people want a more casual experience and don’t want to be grinding out meta teams and sweating against their pay-to-win opponents in Weekend League.

But, choosing a team to manage in Career Mode can be a problem in and of itself, as you want to find the best balance of a team that’s a good challenge, but also not completely hopeless (or you go boring and manage one of the rich clubs like PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester City).

So with that in mind, we asked ChatGPT who the best teams to manage would be in EA FC 24, and they gave us some great options.

Top 10 EA FC 24 teams to manage

Everton (Premier League)

EA SPORTS Everton are one of the top picks to bring to glory in EA FC Career Mode.

Everton is a club with a rich history but has struggled to clinch major silverware in recent times. With a squad comprising of some promising talents and an opportunity to build on their low-table status, taking Everton out of the relegation battle and to the top of England and European football would be a gratifying challenge.

Valencia CF (La Liga)

Valencia’s rich history includes multiple La Liga titles and UEFA Cup wins. However, recent years have been turbulent. Managing Valencia would be about restoring glory, nurturing young talents, and making smart acquisitions to climb back to the top.

AS Saint-Étienne (Ligue 2)

Saint-Étienne is the most successful club in France regarding domestic league titles, but the glory days are long gone. Managing them provides a chance to revive a sleeping giant, build on their youthful squad, and take them back to dominating French and European football.

Fiorentina (Serie A)

Known for a beautiful playing style, Fiorentina has a history that includes two Serie A titles. With a balanced squad and potential young talents, managing Fiorentina offers the chance to develop a new generation of stars and return to the pinnacle of Italian football.

Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Frankfurt has shown potential over the years but has failed to ever win the Bundesliga. With a diverse squad and a vibrant fanbase, guiding them to domestic and European success would be an engaging task.

Leeds United (Championship)

A historic English club, Leeds recently returned to the Premier League before a prompt drop back down to the Championship for this season. The challenge lies in growing the existing squad, re-establishing Leeds as a top English side, and ultimately bringing them back to competing in Europe. With a passionate fan base, the journey would be thrilling.

Real Sociedad (La Liga)

EA SPORTS Can you bring Real Sociedad to compete for domestic and continental glory?

Real Sociedad’s history includes La Liga titles and an attractive playing style. Managing them means focusing on youth development, and smartly investing in new talents with their challenging budget. It’s a great opportunity to make a mark in Spanish football.

Bordeaux (Ligue 2)

Bordeaux is another French side that has lost its way. With six Ligue 1 titles, Bordeaux has a respected history and a mix of experienced and young players. Taking over means building a competitive side, finding the right balance, and aiming for both domestic and European success.

Sampdoria (Serie B)

Sampdoria’s solitary Serie A title came in the 1990s. The club has an interesting blend of players with untapped potential. The challenge is restoring Sampdoria to the top of Italian football, blending youth with experience, and crafting a winning side.

Hertha BSC (2. Bundesliga)

Hertha has oscillated between divisions but has the potential and financial backing to aim higher. Managing them would mean crafting a unique identity, leveraging Berlin’s allure to attract talents, and striving for consistent performance in Germany and Europe.

Obviously, this isn’t a strict list and ultimately you can make the decision of which team to take over in Career Mode, but there’s no doubting that all of these present some interesting opportunities.

If you’re looking to get in on the beta, make sure you find out how to get your EA FC 24 closed beta code before the full game launches on September 26.