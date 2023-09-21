Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked

PlayStyles are set to shake up Ultimate Team’s meta in EA FC 24, so we tried every ability out and ranked each one based on their usefulness in-game.

EA FC 24 introduces PlayStyles, which increase the attributes of players based on real-life standout qualities. EA used the example of Erling Haalnd scoring an acrobatic volley against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Sam Kerr’s signature finesse shot from outside the box.

PlayStyle gives players unique abilities, while PlayStyle + elevates those signature skills to a world-class level. Ultimate Team cards can even learn new PlayStyles thanks to the new Evolutions feature. For example, the Relentless Winger Evolution awards the Relentless Playstyle to a LW who meets the requirements.

So before you race off and buy players for your Ultimate Team squad, here is our ranking of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 24 to keep a lookout for.

Every EA FC 24 PlayStyles ranked

On September 21, EA posted a Pitch Notes that breaks down the impact of every PlayStyle. The blog post showed video examples of what it looks like when a player has a specific PlayStyle versus when they don’t.

That evidence helped us narrow down which PlayStyles are best.

Before we get started, if you need a refresher on what each PlayStyle does, check out our guide going over each one.

With that out of the way, here are our choices for the most useful PlayStyles in EA FC 24.

S Tier PlayStyles

Here are the best of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 24.

Power Shot

Dead Ball

Long Ball Pass

First Touch

Block

Intercept

Incisive Pass

Relentless

Trickster

In the example shown by EA, it is significantly easier for a player to score in the box or outside of the 18 with Power Shot equipped. We ranked this PlayStyle so high because it will come in handy so often. The same can be said about Block, which amplifies one of the most annoying occurrences in the box, increasing the likelihood of a blocked shot.

Meanwhile, Dead Ball makes the preview line longer on free kicks and corners and increases set piece curve, shot power, and accuracy. Scoring off free kicks has consistently been one of the hardest things to do in years past, so this PlayStyle is a must for at least one player on your squad.

Along the same lines of block, Intercept makes it easier for players to step in and stop a pass from being completed. A high interception attribute is always meta on CDMs and CBs, so it makes sense that this PlayStyle also comes in handy.

A-Tier PlayStyles

These PlayStyles are still valuable but more situational than the highest-tier choices.

Power Header

Quick Step

Bruiser

Whipped Pass

Anticipate

Finesse Shot

Aerial

Acrobatic

Chip Shot

Let’s start with the combination of Whipped Pass, Aerial, and Power Header. Crossing is always a viable way to create goals, and these four PlayStyles make that strategy easier than ever. Whipped Pass improves cross accuracy, while Aerial and Power Header make it easier for the striker to get their head on the end of the pass.

On the other side of the ball, Anticipate increases tackle accuracy, which may prove decisive in crucial moments, while Bruiser increases physicality when stepping in for a tackle. There have been complaints in previous series entries about defenders failing to be strong enough in tackles to prevent breakaways, and this PlayStyle is exactly what fans have been waiting for.

In FIFA 23, it would be rare to see players try and attempt a finesse shot or chip shot, as trivela shots and power shots were much more effective. Thankfully, the Finesse Shot and Trick Shot PlayStyles finally make each situational shot type more effective.

EA SPORTS

B-Tier PlayStyles

At the end of the day, these choices come down to personal preference, but these PlayStyles are a tad too situational to be deemed any more valuable.

Pinged Pass

Tiki Taka

Acrobatic

Rapid

Jockey

Slide Tackle

To begin with, Tiki Taka and Pinged Pass improve the accuracy of short and long ground passes, respectively. Both PlayStyles are great for build-up play but don’t provide enough difference-making moments to warrant a higher rating.

For the aggressive defenders out there, we would have ranked Slide Tackle higher, but it only keeps the ball closer after completing a slide. It would have been better if the ability improved the effectiveness or speed of sliding.

Jockey goes one step further than Slide Tackle by improving the max speed and transition time of shuffling, but the action is too niche to prioritize over others.

C-Tier PlayStyles

Any PlayStyle is an added bonus for a player, but some of these abilities are bland on paper in the grand scheme of things.

Technical

Press Proven

Flair

Trivela

Long Throw

Trivela and Flair grant access to Trivela passes and flair animations, but those actions are more cosmetic than anything when playing a high-level match. When it’s all said and done, Techincal could end up moving higher up our list, but it remains to be seen how effective the Controlled sprint type will be in EA FC 24.

Lastly, Press Proven makes it easier for players to shield off opponents. But more often than not, players avoid using tall, bulky strikers, and it’s rare to find someone shielding at the top of the box rather than using a skill move to progress toward the goal.

As with any game, we expect this list to change as players become more comfortable with the game and a more defined meta is established. But for now, those are our top choices for the best PlayStyles in EA FC 24.