EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards: Ranks, release times & more

EA FC 24 brings back the popular Division Rivals mode, where players battle it out online to climb the leaderboards. Here’s a breakdown of all the EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards, including when they are released.

EA FC 24 marks the beginning of a new era of football games, but many of the features fans have become accustomed to over the years remain intact. Career Mode is alive and well, while Ultimate Team is only growing bigger thanks to the addition of women’s players.

Division Rivals remains the go-to online mode in this year’s Ultimate Team, giving players a place to hone their skills ahead of the Champions Weekend League. The returning Rivals also offers a host of rewards as fans climb the ranks, making it a vital part of the weekly Ultimate Team grind.

Here are all of the EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards, including when they’re released in-game.

When are EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards released?

EA SPORTS Division Rivals could help you earn the best players in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards are released in-game every Thursday. At this point, the competition resets, and players must go about earning their seven wins all over again in order to unlock Upgraded Rewards.

The packs and coins are dished out at different times depending on which location you are playing in. So, here’s when EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards release in each timezone:

1 AM PDT

2 AM CDT

3 AM EDT

7 AM GMT

9 AM CEST

5 PM AEDT (Friday)

EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards & ranks

EA FC 24 can earn improved Division Rivals rewards by climbing into higher ranks. Each new division offers slightly improved packs at the end of the week but puts you up against tougher opponents that make it harder to secure the required wins.

Here are all of the ranks and rewards in EA FC 24 Division Rivals:

Division 10

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 3,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 8

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 6

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 4

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 3

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 2

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 16,250 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 32,500 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player (Untradeable)

Division 1

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 40,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Elite Division

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable)

1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable)

2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick, 25,000 coins (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable)

1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable)

2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick, 45,000 coins (Untradeable)

Milestone rewards

20 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Bronze (Tifo)

Rivals Season 1 Bronze (Tifo) 50 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Silver (Tifo)

Rivals Season 1 Silver (Tifo) 90 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Gold (Tifo)

That was everything you need to know about Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24. The devs often tweak the mode throughout the year, so we’ll be sure to keep this page up to date with all the latest changes.

